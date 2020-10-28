Bellator 250 | Pro fighters make their picks for Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima title fight

In the main event of Bellator 250, a massive middleweight fight goes down for the vacant belt as Gegard Mousasi takes on the welterweight champion, Douglas Lima. Heading into the fight, Mousasi is a -170 favorite while the Brazilian is a +140 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believes Lima’s striking is just too good that he will be able to pick apart Mousasi and earn the win to become a champ-champ in Bellator.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima:

Casey Kenney, UFC bantamweight: I like Gegard Mousasi. That is a tough fight to call but I think Mousasi just out grapples Lima to get the belt back. Similar to what he did to Rory MacDonald when he also moved up from welterweight to fight him.

John Salter, Bellator middleweight: I think Lima can keep it standing and is the better striker and will outpoint Mousasi for the decision win.

Adam Borics, Bellator featherweight: Douglas Lima will win a decision to become the new champ-champ.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: Lima is just on fire right now from winning that grand prix and having big finishes over MVP. So, I think Lima can keep it standing and win the fight.

James Krause, UFC welterweight: That is a tough one. I am going with Lima but it is 50-50 for me.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Douglas Lima by TKO to become a champ-champ in Bellator.

Zak Cummings, UFC middleweight: I got Gegard Mousasi by decision to reclaim the middleweight title.

