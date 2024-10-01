REPORT | Gervonta Davis is set to return December 14th against a fellow champion

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis will be returning to the boxing ring in December.

‘Tank’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Frank Martin in June. In the main event of an Amazon Prime pay-per-view card, ‘The Ghost’ found some success early against the champion. However, Gervonta Davis closed the show in round six, with a devastating knockout to secure the victory.

Following the win, Gervonta Davis was linked to a few different names. Obviously, a rematch with Ryan Garcia would be entertaining given their feud. However, ‘KingRy’ is currently suspended until April due to a failed drug test following his win over Devin Haney. Davis was also linked to Shakur Stevenson, but a bout between the two failed to come to fruition.

Instead, the WBA lightweight champion will likely meet Lamont Roach in his return. As first reported by Michael Benson of TalkSPORT, Gervonta Davis will face ‘The Reaper’ on December 14th. The two will likely headline another Amazon Prime pay-per-view event, but the location of their fight is unknown.

‼️ Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach is set for Dec 14th, the WBA have now seemingly confirmed. The WBA have announced they’ve granted special permission for Roach to challenge Davis for his WBA lightweight world title, while retaining his WBA super-featherweight world title. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 30, 2024

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach wasn’t exactly the fight many boxing fans expected. However, ‘The Reaper’ does enter the contest riding a wave of momentum. Roach last appeared in the boxing ring in June, scoring an eighth-round knockout victory over Feargal McCrory.

That victory was Roach’s sixth in a row and his first defense of super-featherweight gold. Last November, he earned the WBA title with a split-decision victory over Hector Luis Garcia. Just one title defense into his reign, Roach is ready to move to lightweight to face ‘Tank’.

It’s worth noting that the super-featherweight champion had to request special permission to move to lightweight for this bout. According to Benson’s report, the WBA has already signed off on the contest. With that in mind, fans should expect an official announcement of Gervonta Davis’ next fight shortly.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited for Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach in December?