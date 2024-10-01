REPORT | Gervonta Davis is set to return December 14th against a fellow champion

By Josh Evanoff - October 1, 2024

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis will be returning to the boxing ring in December.

Gervonta Davis

‘Tank’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Frank Martin in June. In the main event of an Amazon Prime pay-per-view card, ‘The Ghost’ found some success early against the champion. However, Gervonta Davis closed the show in round six, with a devastating knockout to secure the victory.

Following the win, Gervonta Davis was linked to a few different names. Obviously, a rematch with Ryan Garcia would be entertaining given their feud. However, ‘KingRy’ is currently suspended until April due to a failed drug test following his win over Devin Haney. Davis was also linked to Shakur Stevenson, but a bout between the two failed to come to fruition.

Instead, the WBA lightweight champion will likely meet Lamont Roach in his return. As first reported by Michael Benson of TalkSPORT, Gervonta Davis will face ‘The Reaper’ on December 14th. The two will likely headline another Amazon Prime pay-per-view event, but the location of their fight is unknown.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS PRIOR TALKS WITH TERENCE CRAWFORD FOR TWO-FIGHT DEAL IN BOXING AND MMA: “GOTTA RESPECT THAT!”

Gervonta Davis is reportedly set to return to the boxing ring in December against Lamont Roach

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach wasn’t exactly the fight many boxing fans expected. However, ‘The Reaper’ does enter the contest riding a wave of momentum. Roach last appeared in the boxing ring in June, scoring an eighth-round knockout victory over Feargal McCrory.

That victory was Roach’s sixth in a row and his first defense of super-featherweight gold. Last November, he earned the WBA title with a split-decision victory over Hector Luis Garcia. Just one title defense into his reign, Roach is ready to move to lightweight to face ‘Tank’.

It’s worth noting that the super-featherweight champion had to request special permission to move to lightweight for this bout. According to Benson’s report, the WBA has already signed off on the contest. With that in mind, fans should expect an official announcement of Gervonta Davis’ next fight shortly.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited for Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach in December?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Gervonta Davis

Related

Anthony Joshua punched by Daniel Dubois

Bob Arum says it's "over" for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, suggests they fight each other

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024
Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Video | Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor with powder-faced impression

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Jake Paul couldn’t refrain from taking aim at Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent live stream appearance.

Conor McGregor, Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Conor McGregor reveals prior talks with Terence Crawford for two-fight deal in boxing and MMA: "Gotta respect that!"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor nearly fought boxing star Terence Crawford.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney sues Ryan Garcia for battery and fraud following drug test failure in April bout

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2024

Nearly six months removed from Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, the young boxing stars are still at odds.

Tommy Fury, Tom Aspinall
Tommy Fury

WATCH | Tom Aspinall demolishes Tommy Fury in ‘Dead Leg Challenge’

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall destroyed Tommy Fury in a recent Dead Leg Challenge video.

Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White opens up on plans to enter the world of Boxing: “I’m coming in guns blazing”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson vows to end the Jake Paul show on November 15 in Texas: “I started him, and I’m gonna finish him”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

Mike Tyson is eager to put an end to Jake Paul when they meet in their blockbuster boxing match later this year.

Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua's promoter clarifies boxer's future after Daniel Dubois loss, rules out retirement

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua isn’t planning on hanging up the gloves anytime soon despite suffering one of the most brutal losses of his career.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson might choose to fight high against Jake Paul in boxing return: "That's a possibility!"

Josh Evanoff - September 24, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson could be high on more than just life when he faces Jake Paul in November.

Dana White, Mike Tyson
Dana White

Boxing legend Mike Tyson endorses Dana White's boxing plans, calls him the "Best thing" for the sport

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson believes UFC CEO Dana White could potentially change boxing forever if he fully commits to investing in the sport.