Ryan Garcia announces boxing match against Manny Pacquiao is on for late 2024: “Let’s get it!”

By Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

It appears that Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao will collide in an exhibition boxing match later this year.

Ryan Garcia, Manny Pacquaio

‘KingRy’ and ‘PacMan’ were in Japan for the massive Super RIZIN 3 card on Saturday. For his part, Manny Pacquiao competed in his second exhibition, facing former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo. The Japanese kickboxer was recently seen sparring with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and wanted to upset the boxing legend.

Ultimately, the two went through three hard-fought rounds. With Ryan Garcia in attendance, the exhibition boxing match was ruled a draw. Following the bout, the young star entered the ring and called for fights with Anpo, and Manny Pacquiao. Garcia has previously been in talks for a fight with the 45-year-old, nearly finalizing a bout back in 2021.

Three years later, it seems that Ryan Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao will actually happen. Appearing on a live stream with popular influencer boxer Vitaly, ‘KingRy’ announced that the fight was on. According to Garcia, the bout will likely be an exhibition contest and will happen in late 2024. As of now, the location isn’t known, but the two have shown interest in fighting in Japan.

Ryan Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao exhibition boxing match eyed for late 2024

“I was [in Japan figuring out] a fight date with Manny Pacquiao.” Ryan Garcia stated in the live stream, when asked about attending Super RIZIN 3 in Japan. “Yeah, I’m going to fight him. This is the first time that it’s ever been announced. Yeah, it’s an exhibition.”

He continued, “I am fighting Manny Pacquiao guys, let’s get it. It’s coming soon, I’m trying to work on [a date]. It will be at end of the year for sure. So, I’m trying to get more focused, stop drinking, and stop doing a lot of the s*it I was doing.”

If Ryan Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao happens, it would be ‘PacMan’s third since retiring in August 2021. The following year, he defeated Korean martial artist DK Yoo in a six-round contest. Meanwhile, Garcia hasn’t competed in an exhibition prior and is coming off a no-contest against Devin Haney in April.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Ryan Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

