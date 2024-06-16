Gervonta Davis KO’s Frank Martin (Video)

Gervonta Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against Frank Martin this evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Davis (30-0) will be competing for the first time since scoring a knockout victory over Ryan Garcia back in April of 2023. ‘Tank’ is regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport and will be looking to solidify his status with another finish this evening in Sin City.

Meanwhile, Frank Martin (18-1) most recently fought and defeated Artem Harutyunyan by unanimous decision last July. The 29-year-old has scored knockouts in twelve of his eighteen career victories and was looking to score a big upset over Gervonta Davis tonight in the squared circle.

Tonight’s ‘Davis vs. Martin’ bout resulted in another sensational knockout victory for ‘Tank’. After a lackluster opening couple of rounds, Gervonta began to walk Frank Martin down in rounds four and five. The reigning WBA lightweight champion wound up rocking Martin in round seven, before ultimately putting him down and out for good in round eight. Check out the finish below:

Gervonta Davis just knocked out Frank Martin in the 8th‼️😳🥊#TankMartin pic.twitter.com/hBPZKxvIGM — Fitesite (@Fitesite) June 16, 2024

Official Result: Gervonta Davis def. Frank Martin via KO at 1:29 of Round 8.

Who would you like t0 see Davis fight next following his knockout victory over Martin this evening in Las Vegas?