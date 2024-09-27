Devin Haney sues Ryan Garcia for battery and fraud following drug test failure in April bout

Nearly six months removed from Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, the young boxing stars are still at odds.

‘The Dream’ and ‘KingRy’ met in April, in New York City. The bout was the first time they clashed in the professional ranks, but they previously met six times as amateurs. While they were 3-3 in that series, Devin Haney entered their April bout as a heavy-betting favorite. Given Ryan Garcia’s loss to Gervonta Davis, many pundits believed he was outmatched.

Instead, Devin Haney was dominated. Ryan Garcia scored several knockdowns in their spring bout, ultimately earning a majority decision victory. However, the celebration was short-lived. Following the fight, Garcia failed a drug test for ostarine. As a result, he was suspended for a year, and the win was overturned to a no-contest.

After Ryan Garcia failed the drug test, Devin Haney vowed to sue him. While some laughed off the threat, it appears the boxer was serious. As first reported by Boxing Scene and later Talksport’s Michael Benson, the lawsuit has been filed. According to Haney, he “suffered physical injury, reputational damage which will amount to millions of dollars, and emotional and mental distress.”

‼️ Devin Haney has now filed a lawsuit against Ryan Garcia alleging “battery, fraud and unjust enrichment” relating to their fight in April, which was overturned to a no-contest after Garcia failed multiple drugs tests and was given a one-year ban. Haney is seeking punitive… — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 27, 2024

Devin Haney sues rival Ryan Garcia for battery following April boxing match

Not long after the lawsuit was reported, Ryan Garcia took to social media. In a brief post on X, ‘KingRy’ admitted he had no response for Devin Haney’s lawsuit. As of now, Garcia’s representation and management haven’t released a statement either.

Regardless, this is just one chapter in the long rivalry between the two boxers. Since April, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have repeatedly teased a rematch, but a second encounter can’t happen until next year. Furthermore, ‘KingRy’ has a lot of other matchups on the table, including a potential rematch with Gervonta Davis.

Meanwhile, Devin Haney currently lacks a promoter. Following his loss to Ryan Garcia in April, ‘The Dream’ parted ways with Eddie Hearn. Over the weekend, the two reportedly got into a public shouting match at Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois. With that in mind, it’s hard to see Hearn backing Haney’s lawsuit either.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you think Devin Haney has a case against Ryan Garcia?