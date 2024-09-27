Devin Haney sues Ryan Garcia for battery and fraud following drug test failure in April bout

By Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2024

Nearly six months removed from Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, the young boxing stars are still at odds.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney

‘The Dream’ and ‘KingRy’ met in April, in New York City. The bout was the first time they clashed in the professional ranks, but they previously met six times as amateurs. While they were 3-3 in that series, Devin Haney entered their April bout as a heavy-betting favorite. Given Ryan Garcia’s loss to Gervonta Davis, many pundits believed he was outmatched.

Instead, Devin Haney was dominated. Ryan Garcia scored several knockdowns in their spring bout, ultimately earning a majority decision victory. However, the celebration was short-lived. Following the fight, Garcia failed a drug test for ostarine. As a result, he was suspended for a year, and the win was overturned to a no-contest.

After Ryan Garcia failed the drug test, Devin Haney vowed to sue him. While some laughed off the threat, it appears the boxer was serious. As first reported by Boxing Scene and later Talksport’s Michael Benson, the lawsuit has been filed. According to Haney, he “suffered physical injury, reputational damage which will amount to millions of dollars, and emotional and mental distress.”

RELATED: MIKE TYSON MIGHT CHOOSE TO FIGHT HIGH AGAINST JAKE PAUL IN BOXING RETURN: “THAT’S A POSSIBILITY!”

Devin Haney sues rival Ryan Garcia for battery following April boxing match

Not long after the lawsuit was reported, Ryan Garcia took to social media. In a brief post on X, ‘KingRy’ admitted he had no response for Devin Haney’s lawsuit. As of now, Garcia’s representation and management haven’t released a statement either.

Regardless, this is just one chapter in the long rivalry between the two boxers. Since April, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have repeatedly teased a rematch, but a second encounter can’t happen until next year. Furthermore, ‘KingRy’ has a lot of other matchups on the table, including a potential rematch with Gervonta Davis.

Meanwhile, Devin Haney currently lacks a promoter. Following his loss to Ryan Garcia in April, ‘The Dream’ parted ways with Eddie Hearn. Over the weekend, the two reportedly got into a public shouting match at Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois. With that in mind, it’s hard to see Hearn backing Haney’s lawsuit either.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you think Devin Haney has a case against Ryan Garcia? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

Related

Tommy Fury, Tom Aspinall

WATCH | Tom Aspinall demolishes Tommy Fury in ‘Dead Leg Challenge’

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2024
Dana White
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White opens up on plans to enter the world of Boxing: “I’m coming in guns blazing”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why he believes now is the right time for him to enter the world of pro boxing.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson vows to end the Jake Paul show on November 15 in Texas: “I started him, and I’m gonna finish him”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

Mike Tyson is eager to put an end to Jake Paul when they meet in their blockbuster boxing match later this year.

Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua's promoter clarifies boxer's future after Daniel Dubois loss, rules out retirement

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua isn’t planning on hanging up the gloves anytime soon despite suffering one of the most brutal losses of his career.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson might choose to fight high against Jake Paul in boxing return: "That's a possibility!"

Josh Evanoff - September 24, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson could be high on more than just life when he faces Jake Paul in November.

Dana White, Mike Tyson

Boxing legend Mike Tyson endorses Dana White's boxing plans, calls him the "Best thing" for the sport

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024
Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua breaks his silence following knockout loss to Daniel Dubois: "I have a lot more to bring to the game"

Josh Evanoff - September 23, 2024

Former boxing champion Anthony Joshua has no plans of retiring following his loss to Daniel Dubois.

Sean O'Malley, Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney offers to face Sean O'Malley in boxing after 'Sugar' calls for MMA fight: "Making real money"

Josh Evanoff - September 23, 2024

It appears that boxing star Devin Haney is willing to face Sean O’Malley, but only in the ring.

Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Conor McGregor dismisses the idea that Anthony Joshua should retire following KO loss to Daniel Dubois: “Of course he can come back”

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has dismissed the idea that Anthony Joshua should retire after his loss to Daniel Dubois.

Anthony Joshua knocked down by Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Terence Crawford unsure if Anthony Joshua can recover from devastating KO loss to Daniel Dubois

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Junior middleweight champion Terence Crawford doesn’t know if Anthony Joshua has another rally in his bones.