Invicta FC 58 announced for November 6th in Kansas City, former UFC fighter Emily Ducote to headline

By Josh Evanoff - October 1, 2024

Former UFC women’s strawweight contender Emily Ducote will headline Invicta FC 58 next month.

Emily Ducote

In June, Shannon Knapp’s women’s MMA promotion finally returned. After nearly a year away, they held Invicta FC 55 in Kansas City, the city where they’ve largely remained since being founded a decade ago. Since then, they’ve held a few more high-profile events, including one in August headlined by former UFC title challenger Jennifer Maia.

Earlier today, the company announced another major event. Next month in Kansas City, Invicta FC 58 will go down from Memorial Hall, and feature a few big names. In the main event, former UFC fighter Emily Ducote will headline against Yulia Ostroverkhova. For her part, the latter is coming off a decision loss to Valesca Machado in August.

Meanwhile, ‘Gordinha’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a split-decision loss to Vanessa Demopoulous in May. That loss was her third in her last four fights, previously suffering defeats against Lupita Godinez and Angela Hill. Following that loss to ‘Lil Monster’, Ducote parted ways with the UFC and signed with Invicta.

Emily Ducote vs. Yulia Ostroverkhova set to headline Invicta FC 58 in November

For Emily Ducote, the fight is a homecoming of sorts. Prior to signing with the UFC in 2022, she reigned as the Invicta FC women’s strawweight champion. She earned the title with a brutal first-round knockout win over Danielle Taylor in August 2021 and followed it up with another stoppage victory over Alesha Zappitella in May.

However, Invicta FC 58 features a lot more than just the return of Emily Ducote. Here’s the rest of the November 6th card as of now:

Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Yulia Ostroverkhova
Flyweight: Kate Bacik vs. DeAnna Bennett
Atomweight: Saori Oshima vs. Ana Palacios
Flyweight: Shanna Young vs. Amanda Torres
Featherweight: Zurina Turrey vs. Joy Pendell
Atomweight: Magdalena Czaban vs. Hope Holmes

What do you make of this fight news? Are you excited for Invicta FC’s return next month in Kansas City?

Invicta FC

