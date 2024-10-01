UFC commentator Michael Bisping chases down thief who stole his wife’s purse: “He was s*itting his pants!”

By Josh Evanoff - October 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently had a run-in with a thief in Paris.

Michael Bisping

‘The Count’ is retired these days, but serves as one of the UFC’s main commentators. Over the weekend, Michael Bisping was in Paris, to call the card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis. The card was full of highlights, punctuated by the Brazilian’s second-round stoppage in the main event.

Following the event, Michael Bisping decided to stay in France for a few days. Accompanied by his wife Rebecca, the Brit was sitting at breakfast earlier today. All of a sudden, a man approached their table and ran off with his wife’s purse. Naturally, the retired fighter decided to give chase.

According to Michael Bisping, it wasn’t very hard to catch up to the thief. When ‘The Count’ confronted the man, he gave up the purse pretty quickly. The man initally tried to hide the bag and act like he didn’t know English, but Bisping was able to get it back. The retired fighter added that he gave the man a little kick before leaving.

Michael Bisping opens up on thief chase following UFC Paris event

“Earlier today, I had to stop a crime.” Michael Bisping stated in a video posted to social media earlier today, discussing the incident following UFC Paris. “I was sitting there having breakfast with Rebecca, on the streets of Paris. Some little s*it snatched Rebecca’s bag, and runs away. I chased after him, get a hold of him, and he already had the bag hidden like a towel.”

He continued, “I got the bag off of him, and he didn’t speak of word of English, obviously. [I] didn’t do anything to him, got the bag back and he was sh*itting his pants, the poor guy. He was like ‘Please, please, please!’, I let him go. Turned around, and gave him a little kick up the a*s. The little s*it.”

“Anyway, I’ve got the bag back!” Michael Bisping concluded. “All is good.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Bisping? Were you entertained by Saturday’s UFC Paris event?

