Conor McGregor reveals prior talks with Terence Crawford for two-fight deal in boxing and MMA: “Gotta respect that!”

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor nearly fought boxing star Terence Crawford.

‘The Notorious’ is no stranger to the world of professional boxing. Back in August 2017, Conor McGregor stepped into the ring as a two-weight UFC champion and faced Floyd Mayweather. While the Irishman was handed a stoppage loss that night, he impressed many. Since then, McGregor has been linked to several other high-profile boxers.

Well, one of those boxers is four-division champion Terence Crawford. Speaking on a recent Duelbits livestream, Conor McGregor revealed that the two were previously in talks to fight. According to the Irishman, the deal was for two fights, one in the cage and one in the boxing ring. While ‘Bud’ is a boxer, he was reportedly a solid high school wrestler as well.

Unfortunately, talks between Conor McGregor and Terence Crawford didn’t go far. According to ‘The Notorious’, the boxer didn’t really have any interest in stepping into the cage. While Crawford did wrestle previously, he’s also admitted to not being very interested in the UFC.

Conor McGregor says there was talks about a two-fight deal between him and Terence Crawford, one MMA fight and one boxing fight 👀🥊 “[Crawford said] ‘I don’t fancy taking a kick off Conor McGregor’.” 🎥 @Duelbits #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/fDScAthgZD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor opens up on talks with boxing star Terence Crawford

“Crawford is very slick, he also has a wrestling background pedigree.” Conor McGregor stated on the live stream earlier today. “You know they’re always talking to me about bouts. I’ve already boxed a boxer, and the best boxer in MMA is me. You know what I mean? I generate the most [power]. We were talking back and forth about a two-fight deal.”

He continued, “He rings up Crawford in front of me the day after the fights. I get on the phone and say ‘Crawford, they’re here talking about you and me [fighting]. Two-fight deal, MMA first, boxing second. I know you have an extensive wrestling background, and balls the size of a Bengal tiger. They’re asking for a fight, it’ll be hundreds of millions on the line. What’s up?'”

“He goes, ‘I don’t fancy taking a kick off Conor McGregor’, that’s what he said. You have to respect that.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Would you watch Conor McGregor vs. Terence Crawford?