Mike Tyson pays respect to George Foreman after the legendary heavyweight passes away: “Never be forgotten”

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has paid tribute to the late great George Foreman.

Over the weekend, ‘Big George’ passed away at the age of 76. A gold medalist at the 1968 Summer Olympics, George Foreman quickly found success as a member of the professional ranks. In early 1973, he demolished the legendary Joe Frazier inside three rounds, handing him a devastating knockout loss to win his first heavyweight titles. Just two years later, Foreman would meet Muhammad Ali in Zaire for the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’.

In one of the greatest fights in boxing history, ‘The Greatest’ handed George Foreman an eighth-round knockout loss. After another loss to Jimmy Young a few years later, ‘Big George’ retired from professional boxing. He instead became an ordained minister and took a 10-year sabbatical from the sport. He returned to fighting in 1987, in pursuit of another world title. At 45 years old, he accomplished exactly that with a knockout win over Michael Moorer.

Sadly, the boxing legend passed away on Friday night. George Foreman’s family made the announcement on social media, and tributes quickly began rolling in. Multiple fighters, including UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis, paid respect to the former champion. Taking to X, the legendary Mike Tyson posted a tribute of his own alongside photos of himself and Foreman. ‘Iron Mike’ wrote that the heavyweight’s contributions to life will never be forgotten.

Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Xs5QjMukqr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 22, 2025

While Mike Tyson never fought George Foreman in the ring, he respected the heavyweight legend a lot. The respect went both ways as well, with ‘Big George’ publicly admitting that he never wanted to face ‘Iron Mike’. In a 2019 interview with ESPN’s Max Kellerman, Foreman discussed his relationship with Tyson, as well as why the two never faced off.

“I call him Mike ‘Nightmare’ Tyson, that guy was a nightmare in the ring.” George Foreman stated in the interview. “I mean really. If he missed you with his left, then missed you with the right, he’d bite you. I didn’t want to have anything to do with that. I didn’t want him. I could really punch, and of course, I was an expert at punching downward… But Tyson was very smart. Cus D’Amato and Tyson were a smart team, period.”

He continued, “…“I love [Mike] because he’s strictly positive [now]. He’s got nothing to say negative about anything. He’s having fun with life, and that’s what it’s really about anyway. Have some fun, get out. Mike Tyson is a great guy to look at. Look at his life. What a book, when he’s ready to write his own book.”

