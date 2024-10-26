UFC 308: ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - October 25, 2024

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 308 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

UFC 308, Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, Results, UFC

Topuria (15-0 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense when he takes on the Hawaiian this afternoon. ‘El Matador’ captured the UFC’s coveted featherweight title this past February at UFC 298, scoring a second-round knockout victory over Alex Volkanovski (see that here).

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring his viral knockout over Justin Gaethje at April’s UFC 300 event. That victory earned ‘Blessed’ the promotion’s BMF belt, and he will now be looking to reclaim the featherweight title for the first time since 2019.

UFC 308 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight bout featuring former title holder Robert Whittaker taking on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev

Whittaker (26-7 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov at June’s event in Saudi Arabia. Prior to that, ‘The Reaper’ had outpointed Paulo Costa at UFC 298.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman one year ago at UFC 294. Prior to that razor thin victory, ‘Borz’ was coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

Also featured on today’s UFC 308 main card is a high stakes light heavyweight bout featuring Magomed Ankalaev taking on Aleksandar Rakic.

Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since January of this year, where he earned a second-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker (see that here). The Russian standout will be looking to earn a title shot against Alex Pereira with an impressive showing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (14-4 MMA) will enter today’s matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Rocket’ most recently competed at UFC 300, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 308 Main Card (2pm EST on PPV)

145 lbs.: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway –
185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev –
145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy –
205 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic –
185 lbs.: Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan –

UFC 308 Televised Prelims (12pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos –
155 lbs.: Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rębecki –
185 lbs.: Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira –
265 lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett –

UFC 308 Early Prelims (10:00am EST on ESPN+)

145 lbs.: Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo –
170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal –
205 lbs.: Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira –
185 lbs.: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva –

Who are you picking to emerge victorious in today’s title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC UFC 308

Related

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC

Daniel Cormier believes the PFL's recent event is proof the UFC has no competition: "It's never been more clear to me"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2024
Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Dana White shuts down Ilia Topuria's talk of challenging Islam Makhachev at lightweight: "This is his first title defense"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2024

UFC President Dana White doesn’t want to see Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev just yet.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov says reported Song Yadong fight is canceled, reacts to Merab Dvalishvili's "Scared" comments

Curtis Calhoun - October 25, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov didn’t take long to respond to Merab Dvalishvili’s recent outburst at a fan Q+A event.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou issues cold response to "Bully" Dana White's latest attacks

Curtis Calhoun - October 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou responded to UFC CEO Dana White’s latest claims and accusations regarding the rocky end to his promotional tenure.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

WATCH | Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev have intense final faceoff before UFC 308 fight

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2024

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev had an intense final faceoff ahead of their highly-anticipated UFC 308 fight.

Merab Dvalishvili Noche UFC 306

Merab Dvalishvili says Umar Nurmagomedov is taking another fight due to being 'scared' of him

Fernando Quiles - October 25, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev makes weight for UFC 308 with just minutes remaining

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev just about managed to make weight earlier today for his clash with Robert Whittaker.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White reveals conversation with Mark Zuckerberg over UFC rankings

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he’s had conversations with Mark Zuckerberg over changing the promotion’s rankings system.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 308 | Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024

In the co-main event of UFC 308, a pivotal middleweight bout goes down as Robert Whittaker takes on Khamzat Chimaev. Heading into the bout, Whittaker is a +200 underdog while the undefeated fighter is a -265 favorite on FanDuel.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev claims he's getting paid more than most champions at UFC 308: "I’m happy with the money"

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev is getting paid at UFC 308.