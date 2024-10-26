UFC 308: ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 308 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

Topuria (15-0 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense when he takes on the Hawaiian this afternoon. ‘El Matador’ captured the UFC’s coveted featherweight title this past February at UFC 298, scoring a second-round knockout victory over Alex Volkanovski (see that here).

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring his viral knockout over Justin Gaethje at April’s UFC 300 event. That victory earned ‘Blessed’ the promotion’s BMF belt, and he will now be looking to reclaim the featherweight title for the first time since 2019.

UFC 308 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight bout featuring former title holder Robert Whittaker taking on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Whittaker (26-7 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov at June’s event in Saudi Arabia. Prior to that, ‘The Reaper’ had outpointed Paulo Costa at UFC 298.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman one year ago at UFC 294. Prior to that razor thin victory, ‘Borz’ was coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

Also featured on today’s UFC 308 main card is a high stakes light heavyweight bout featuring Magomed Ankalaev taking on Aleksandar Rakic.

Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since January of this year, where he earned a second-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker (see that here). The Russian standout will be looking to earn a title shot against Alex Pereira with an impressive showing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (14-4 MMA) will enter today’s matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Rocket’ most recently competed at UFC 300, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 308 Main Card (2pm EST on PPV)

145 lbs.: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway –

185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev –

145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy –

205 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic –

185 lbs.: Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan –

UFC 308 Televised Prelims (12pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos –

155 lbs.: Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rębecki –

185 lbs.: Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira –

265 lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett –

UFC 308 Early Prelims (10:00am EST on ESPN+)

145 lbs.: Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo –

170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal –

205 lbs.: Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira –

185 lbs.: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva –

Who are you picking to emerge victorious in today’s title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway?