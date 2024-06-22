UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Robert Whittaker KO’s Ikram Aliskerov (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the main event between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov.

Whittaker (27-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa this past February at UFC 298. The victory was of course preceded by a TKO loss to reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Meanwhile, Ikram Aliskerov (15-2 MMA) has gone 2-0 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Russian standout has scored stoppage victories over Phil Hawes and Warley Alvez in his first two Octagon appearances.

Round one of the UFC Saudi Arabia main event begins and Robert Whittaker lands a hard right hook on the chin of Ikram Aliskerov. He’s wobbled and stumbles back. Whittaker hits him with a kick and then connects with an uppercut that puts him down. ‘The Reaper’ leaps in with some follow up shots and the referee quickly steps in to stop the contest. WOW! What a performance from the former middleweight champion!

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Robert Whittaker def. Ikram Aliskerov via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Whittaker fight next following his knockout victory over Aliskerov this evening in Riyadh?