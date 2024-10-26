Donald Trump praises Bo Nickal during recent Joe Rogan podcast appearance

By Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024

Donald Trump praised rising UFC star Bo Nickal during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan

In the last few years, Bo Nickal has emerged as one to watch in the world of mixed martial arts. His wrestling background helped get him on the map but now, he’s creating a real pedigree for himself as a future star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The undefeated Nickal is set to return to action at UFC 309 when he goes to war with Paul Craig. In addition to his MMA career, he also isn’t afraid to voice his political opinions – and he’s made it crystal clear that he’s a big fan of 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump.

During Trump’s recent podcast alongside Joe Rogan, he revealed that he’s a big fan of Bo Nickal.

Trump praises Nickal

“Bo Nickal, he’s a great fighter. How’s he gonna do? I think he’s terrific. He’s almost like, undefeated in college.”

“When is he fighting again? Oh, that’s gonna be interesting, after the election [UFC 309]? So, I’ll either go as president, or I’ll be depressed and I won’t bother going. Yeah, I think they’re having a fight right after.”

Bo Nickal, at the age of just 28, has the world at his feet. He is gearing up for a major run and in the eyes of many, he has what it takes to eventually become a world champion in mixed martial arts.

What do you believe Bo Nickal is capable of achieving in MMA? If he does become a world champion in the UFC, how long do you think it’ll take for him to get there? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

