Donald Trump praises Bo Nickal during recent Joe Rogan podcast appearance

Donald Trump praised rising UFC star Bo Nickal during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

In the last few years, Bo Nickal has emerged as one to watch in the world of mixed martial arts. His wrestling background helped get him on the map but now, he’s creating a real pedigree for himself as a future star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The undefeated Nickal is set to return to action at UFC 309 when he goes to war with Paul Craig. In addition to his MMA career, he also isn’t afraid to voice his political opinions – and he’s made it crystal clear that he’s a big fan of 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump.

During Trump’s recent podcast alongside Joe Rogan, he revealed that he’s a big fan of Bo Nickal.