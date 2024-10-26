UFC 308 Results: Sharabutdin Magomedov KO’s Armen Petrosyan (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Armen Petrosyan.

Magomedov (15-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk this past August in Abu Dhabi. ‘Shara Bullet’ has gone 3-0 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2023.

Meanwhile, Armen Petrosyan (9-4 MMA) most previously competed at February’s UFC Vegas 86 event, where he suffered a first-round submission loss at the hands of Rodolfo Vieira. Prior to that, ‘Superman’ was coming off back-to-back decision wins over Christian Leroy Duncan and A.J. Dobson.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Petrosyan opens with a pair of low kicks. He lands two more and then a fifth. Another 2 low kicks and finally Sharabutdin Magomedov answers with one of his own. Armen with a big right hand and ‘Shara Bullet’ appears to be rocked. Armen Petrosyan looks to close the distance. He lands another low kick and then a 1-2. Magomedov answers with a right hand then a low kick. Another flurry of low kicks from Petrosyan. Sharabutdin Magomedov replies with a big right hand. These boys are swinging heavy leather early. Petrosyan continues to assault the lead leg of Magomedov. ‘Shara Bullet’ with a big counter left hook that connects. More low kicks from Armen. The Russian answers with a short right. The fighters trade low kicks. Petrosyan lands another, and then another. A crisp right hand connects for ‘Shara Bullet’. He throws a kick to the body and Petrosyan drops to the floor. He pops right back up and lands a body kick of his own. Shara with a low kick in return. He lands a spinning back fist as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this middleweight matchup begins and Armen Petrosyan is back on the attack. He lands a pair of low kicks. Sharabutdin Magomedov answers with a straight right and then a low kick of his own. Armen continues to press forward. He throws a kick and it appears to land low. The referee steps in to pause the action. We restart and ‘Shara Bullet’ goes to the body with a kick. Petrosyan lands a nice right over the top and then forces the clinch. Magomedov with a nice side kick to keep Petrosyan at bay. Armen replies with a solid low kick. He looks to come in but eats a check hook from ‘Shara Bullet’. Armen Petrosyan with a pair of low kicks and then a high kick that misses. Sharabutdin Magomedov answers with a nice right and then a short left hook as Armen attempts to close the distance. A head kick partially connects for Shara, but he follows up with a low kick that accidentally hits the groin of his opponent. We have a short break and then restart. Armen with two low kicks. Magomedov answers with a clean right hand. One minute remains in the round. Armen Petrosyan with a nice spinning back fist and then a body kick. Sharabutdin Magomedov fires back with a low kick. Armen remains the busier fighter in terms of volume. He’s landed near fifty low kicks at this point. Sharabutdin Magomedov with a double spinning back fist and this one is all over!

Official UFC 308 Results: Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan via KO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Magomedov fight next following his KO victory over Petrosyan this evening in Abu Dhabi?

