UFC commentator explains why Michael Chandler has more pressure to win than Paddy Pimblett

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One well-known name in the commentary booth thinks Michael Chandler has more pressure going into UFC 314 than Paddy Pimblett.

Michael Chandler

Chandler and Pimblett are set to collide on the main card of UFC 314 on April 12. This will be the biggest name Pimblett has fought up to this point. It’s “The Baddy’s” chance to break through in the lightweight division.

While some think that would put a lot of pressure on Pimblett, a UFC Hall of Famer thinks the opposite is true.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER REACTS TO CHEATING ACCUSATIONS AHEAD OF UFC 314

Bisping Says Pressure is on Chandler

During a UFC 314 breakdown video, Michael Bisping shared his belief that Michael Chandler is the one who is more desperate of a win at on Saturday night.

“Put up or shut up, mainly for Michael Chandler,” Bisping said. “He’s thrilled audiences, he’s provided excitement, he’s fought nothing but the best of the best in the division, going up the likes of Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje. He’s had really fun fights, however, he’s been losing. He has lost four out of six fights. He’s lost four of his last five.”

Bisping went on to say it can’t be understated just how much the lightweight division would be shaken up if Pimblett defeats Chandler.

“Paddy Pimblett, it’s not necessarily put up or shut up for him,” Bisping said. “If he loses to Michael Chandler, he’s still a young guy. It would be his first loss in the UFC. It’s not the end of the world. It’ll be a bump in the road. He’ll have to regroup, he’ll have to rebound, he’ll have to start the win streak again. If he gets the job done against Michael Chandler, and he just might do that, if he can do that I’m telling you, Paddy Pimblett is probably one fight away from fighting for the belt.”

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 314 on Saturday night. Before fight night, check back on our homepage for the weigh-ins results. Once it’s time for the fighters to step inside the Octagon, we’ll be bringing you live results and video highlights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Bisping Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Patricio Pitbull

UFC 314: MMA legend wonders if Patricio 'Pitbull' has 'too many miles on the clock'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025
Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy calls out Brian Ortega following UFC Vegas 105 win, 'T-City' responds

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Lerone Murphy is calling for a matchup with Brian Ortega.

Alexander Volkanovski Ilia Topuria
Dan Hooker

UFC fan favorite blames Alexander Volkanovski's quick turnaround for loss to Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Dan Hooker doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria did anything spectacular that led to his finish over Alexander Volkanovski.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reacts to cheating accusations ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Michael Chandler has reacted to those who believe he cheats inside the Octagon.

Ode Osbourne, Luis Gurule, UFC Vegas 150, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 105 Bonus Report: Ode Osbourne 1 of 4 POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Josh Emmett, Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025
Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105 Results, Josh Emmett, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Josh Emmett (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event is headlined by a key men’s featherweight matchup featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Pat Sabatini, Joanderson Brito, UFC Vegas 105, Results, UFC
Pat Sabatini

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Pat Sabatini dominates Joanderson Brito (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight matchup between Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito.

Brad Tavares, Michael Bisping, UFC Vegas 105, Pros react, UFC
Gerald Meerschaert

Pros react after Brad Tavares defeats Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 105

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Gerald Meerschaert.

Brad Tavares, Gerald Meerschaert, UFC Vegas 105, Results, UFC
Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Brad Tavares defeats Gerald Meerschaert

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 results, including the middleweight contest between Brad Tavares and Gerald Meerschaert.