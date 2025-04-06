UFC commentator explains why Michael Chandler has more pressure to win than Paddy Pimblett

One well-known name in the commentary booth thinks Michael Chandler has more pressure going into UFC 314 than Paddy Pimblett.

Chandler and Pimblett are set to collide on the main card of UFC 314 on April 12. This will be the biggest name Pimblett has fought up to this point. It’s “The Baddy’s” chance to break through in the lightweight division.

While some think that would put a lot of pressure on Pimblett, a UFC Hall of Famer thinks the opposite is true.

Bisping Says Pressure is on Chandler

During a UFC 314 breakdown video, Michael Bisping shared his belief that Michael Chandler is the one who is more desperate of a win at on Saturday night.

“Put up or shut up, mainly for Michael Chandler,” Bisping said. “He’s thrilled audiences, he’s provided excitement, he’s fought nothing but the best of the best in the division, going up the likes of Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje. He’s had really fun fights, however, he’s been losing. He has lost four out of six fights. He’s lost four of his last five.”

Bisping went on to say it can’t be understated just how much the lightweight division would be shaken up if Pimblett defeats Chandler.

“Paddy Pimblett, it’s not necessarily put up or shut up for him,” Bisping said. “If he loses to Michael Chandler, he’s still a young guy. It would be his first loss in the UFC. It’s not the end of the world. It’ll be a bump in the road. He’ll have to regroup, he’ll have to rebound, he’ll have to start the win streak again. If he gets the job done against Michael Chandler, and he just might do that, if he can do that I’m telling you, Paddy Pimblett is probably one fight away from fighting for the belt.”

