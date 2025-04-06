UFC Vegas 105 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Josh Emmett (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event is headlined by a key men’s featherweight matchup featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Emmett (19-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a devastating knockout victory over Bryce Mitchell this past December at UFC 296 (see that here). Prior to that stunning finish, the 40-year-old had suffered back-to-back losses against Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez respectively.

Meanwhile, Lerone Murphy (15-0-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige at last October’s UFC 308 event. ‘The Miracle’ has won four of his past five fights by way of decision.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 105 main event begins and Lerone Murphy comes out showcasing a lot of movement. Josh Emmett is looking to measure him out. He leaps in with a right and then again with a left. Murphy with a good short right-hand counter. ‘The Miracle’ with a low kick. Emmett leaps in with a flurry and one of those big shots appeared to connect solid. He continues to press the action with forward pressure. Lerone Murphy looks to keep him at bay with a head kick attempt. Emmett is bleeding from the center of his forehead. Appartently that came from a clash of heads. Murphy continues to land kicks to the lead leg of the American. Emmett is backing up now. That is not a good sign unless he is playing possum. Josh Emmett with a big low kick of his own. Unfortunately, Murphy tags him with another. The Brit attempts another kick but Josh catches it and scores a takedown. He lands a hammer fist before Lerone Murphy scrambles back to his feet. A final exchange before the horn and we go to round two.

The second round of the UFC Vegas 105 headliner begins and Josh Emmett comes forward and leaps in with a straight right that partially connects. He shoots in for a takedown and lifts Lerone Murphy up and absolutely slams him to the canvas. That looked like a pro-wrestling move. Murphy is looking for a choke and uses the threat to scramble up to his feet. Both men swing huge hooks that just miss upon standup. Murphy with a hard low kick. Emmett shoots in and presses his opponent up against the cage. Murphy with a nice knee, but Josh continues to work for a single leg. He eventually lets that go and gets greeted by a pair of kicks from the freed-up Murphy. 90 seconds remain in the round. Both men with solid outside low kicks. Lerone Murphy lands a spinning back kick. Josh Emmett goes to the body with a right hand. Murphy replies with a front kick up the middle that narrowly misses. Emmett misses with a right and the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 105 main event begins and Lerone Murphy lands a nice standing elbow as Josh Emmett looks to find a home for his right hand. ‘The Miracle’ with a jab, then a body shot and now a nasty calf kick. Emmett responds with a good left hand. He lands another. That might have stunned the Brit. Still, Murphy lands another low kick to the lead leg of the former interim title challenger. Murphy appears to slip on a standing elbow attempt and that allows Josh to get in on a single leg. He can’t complete the takedown however and now we are back to range. Emmett with a looping right that misses the mark. An accidental eye poke by Murphy pauses a brief break in the action. We restart Josh Emmett comes out swinging. He lands a good 1-2 but then eats a heavy kick to the body. Emmett with a trip takedown that put Murphy down. After a couple of shots, ‘The Miracle’ scrambles up to his feet. Emmett is head hunting but hasn’t found the kill shot yet. Murphy with a front kick to the body to close out round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 105 headliner begins and both men are swinging some hard punches and kicks early. Eventually Josh Emmett connects with a pair of good right hands. He appears to have Lerone Murphy backing up now. The Brit lands a good leg kick while circling around and I’m not sure how many more of those the American can take. Still, Emmett is pressing forward. Murphy with a pair of sidekicks to the lead leg. Josh looks at him with frustration. Those are legal shots though. Emmett leaps in with a right. Murphy counters with a left. Another good right from Josh Emmett. He lands another. He needs more of this. He decides to shoot for a takedown. He locks his hands and attempts another slam, but this time Lerone Murphy avoids hitting the canvas.

The fifth and final round begins and Lerone is back to work with his kicks, one to the body and one to the lead leg. Josh continues to search for that fight-ending right hand connection. Both men are landing shots, but it is Murphy who is consistently connecting with the better volume. His kicks are really making the difference. Josh Emmett is looking to close the distance. He rips a couple of hooks and then drops for a takedown attempt. Murphy stuffs it and gets off the cage. Just over 2 minutes remain. Emmett with a leaping right that falls short. Murphy with a pair of low kicks. He continues to circle and use movement to keep Emmett from getting in close. 90-seconds left. Murphy cracks Emmett with a big shot. Now another low kick. The American looks to charge in but he can’t get close to the Brit. Josh is clearly frustrated but he’s likely losing this decision as we go to the judges scorecards.

Official UFC Vegas 105 Results: Lerone Murphy def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Murphy fight next following his victory over Emmett this evening in Las Vegas?