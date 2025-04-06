UFC fan favorite blames Alexander Volkanovski’s quick turnaround for loss to Ilia Topuria

Hooker says Topuria didn’t do anything incredible against Volkanovski

During an interview with Sky Sports New Zealand, Dan Hooker reflected on Alexander Volkanovski’s loss to Ilia Topuria. Hooker puts the blame on his training partner having too quick of a turnaround after his head kick knockout loss to Islam Makhachev (via MMAJunkie).

“I feel like he just turned too quickly around from the Islam Makhachev fight,” Hooker said. “I don’t think Ilia Topuria did anything that incredible. I feel like he just fought (too soon), and I’ve been there. When I fought Paul Felder and then I fought Dustin Poirier kind of back-to-back and then rushed into the Michael Chandler fight. It’s not like Michael Chandler did anything that was lightening incredible. You need to learn that as a veteran fighter, and there’s only one way to learn it, and that’s the hard way.”

Volkanovski will have the chance to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion. He will take on Diego Lopes for the vacant gold at UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami. Topuria will officially vacate the title once Volkanovski vs. Lopes begins. “The Great” is hoping to go on another run before he decides to hang up his gloves.

As for Topuria, many are left to wonder if he will be next for a crack at Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight Championship.