UFC fan favorite blames Alexander Volkanovski’s quick turnaround for loss to Ilia Topuria

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Dan Hooker doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria did anything spectacular that led to his finish over Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski Ilia Topuria

Back in Feb. 2024, Topuria challenged Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Championship. The bout didn’t make it out of the second round, as Topuria knocked Volknaovski out to become the new 145-pound titleholder. He followed that up with a third-round knockout victory over Max Holloway.

Hooker thinks it’s important to understand the context behind Volkanovski’s loss to Topuria.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA SHARES MASSIVE UPDATE ON HIS NEXT UFC FIGHT WITH HUGE CLAIM ABOUT LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE PICTURE

Hooker says Topuria didn’t do anything incredible against Volkanovski

During an interview with Sky Sports New Zealand, Dan Hooker reflected on Alexander Volkanovski’s loss to Ilia Topuria. Hooker puts the blame on his training partner having too quick of a turnaround after his head kick knockout loss to Islam Makhachev (via MMAJunkie).

“I feel like he just turned too quickly around from the Islam Makhachev fight,” Hooker said. “I don’t think Ilia Topuria did anything that incredible. I feel like he just fought (too soon), and I’ve been there. When I fought Paul Felder and then I fought Dustin Poirier kind of back-to-back and then rushed into the Michael Chandler fight. It’s not like Michael Chandler did anything that was lightening incredible. You need to learn that as a veteran fighter, and there’s only one way to learn it, and that’s the hard way.”

Volkanovski will have the chance to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion. He will take on Diego Lopes for the vacant gold at UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami. Topuria will officially vacate the title once Volkanovski vs. Lopes begins. “The Great” is hoping to go on another run before he decides to hang up his gloves.

As for Topuria, many are left to wonder if he will be next for a crack at Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight Championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Volkanovski Dan Hooker Ilia Topuria UFC

