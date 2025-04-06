Michael Chandler reacts to cheating accusations ahead of UFC 314

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Michael Chandler has reacted to those who believe he cheats inside the Octagon.

Michael Chandler

Chandler made his return to action during the UFC 309 event back in Nov. 2024. He was defeated by Charles Oliveira via unanimous decision, but he nearly made a comeback in the final round. Chandler dropped his opponent and landed several punches on the back of the head.

Some fans and even fighters believe that Chandler landed the illegal shots on purpose.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT WEIGHS IN ON MICHAEL CHANDLER’S TENDENCY TO FOUL AHEAD OF UFC 314 CLASH: “HE KNOWS WHAT HE’S DOING”

Chandler Responds

In an interview with MMAFighting.com, Michael Chandler had a response for those who believe that he often cheats during his fights.

“I mean, the narrative is tough, man,” Chandler told MMA Fighting. “People don’t really know me. Unless you’re in my inner circle, you don’t know who I truly am outside of [being] in front of the camera. People have their sneaky suspicions that I play nice in front of the camera, and I’m a bad guy behind the camera. You’re always going to have those accusations, right? “But I know who I am, and I know who I am at my core; I’m a guy who tries to do things right, tries to treat people right, do things with honor and respect. So the cheating narrative is a little tough for me, but also, it’s all part of the court of public opinion, man.”

Chandler is scheduled to meet Paddy Pimblett on the main card of UFC 314 in Miami. The bout will take place on April 12. It’s a big opportunity for “The Baddy” to defeat the biggest name he’s ever shared the Octagon with. As for Chandler, a win ensures that he doesn’t fall down the lightweight ladder even further.

Stick with BJPenn.com for fight week coverage ahead of UFC 314. Once it’s time for fight night, you can check back on our homepage for live results and video highlights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

