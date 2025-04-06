UFC Vegas 105 Bonus Report: Ode Osbourne 1 of 4 POTN winners

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a key men’s featherweight contest featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy. The bout proved to be another impressive showing for ‘The Miracle’. Murphy was able to utilize his speed and movement to keep Emmett guessing, this while busting up his front leg with some wicked sidekicks and calf kicks. Despite landing some decent right hands, Josh Emmett was clearly outpointed by Lerone Murphy throughout the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair and the Brit rightfully took home the decision victory.

UFC Vegas 105 was co-headlined by a men’s featherweight bout between Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito. The contest resulted in an absolutely dominant performance from the Pennsylvania native in Sabatini. The American was able to use his strong grappling skills to smother and control his Brazilian adversary for the strong majority of the fight, this while punishing Brito with some ground and pound.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that 4 fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Ode Osbourne earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Luis Gurule (see that here).

Performance of the night: Rhys McKee pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Daniel Frunza (see that here).

Performance of the night: Dione Barbosa earned an extra $50k for her first-round submission victory over Diana Belbita (see that here).

Performance of the night: Chang Ho Lee pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Cortavious Romious (see that here).

