Renowned UFC coach claims Merab Dvalishvili swayed judges with showboating in Umar Nurmagomedov fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Renowned head coach Javier Mendez believes he knows how Merab Dvalishvili swayed the judges at UFC 311.

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov

Dvalishvili made his first defense of the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Umar Nurmagomedov on Jan. 18. Dvalishvili’s cardio proved to be a major factor in the fight, and he was able to keep the challenger’s grappling at bay. “The Machine” won the fight via unanimous decision, handing Nurmagomedov his first pro MMA loss.

Nurmagomedov’s coach thinks Dvalishvili’s showboating did him a lot of favors.

RELATED: UFC CHAMP MERAB DVALISHVILI RANKS HIS LAST FIVE OPPONENTS FROM HARDEST TO EASIEST

Merab’s Taunting Swayed Judges?

Merab Dvalishvili taunted Umar Nurmagomedov’s takedown attempts during the fight, and Javier Mendez revealed on his “Javier & Mo” podcast that he thinks the judges were swayed because of the visual (via MMAFighting.com).

“I just said to him, ‘You know what, Umar? I felt, in my opinion, I felt you won three out of the five rounds,” Mendez said on his Javier & Mo podcast. “Maybe I’m being biased but I felt in the fifth round, the reason why you didn’t win is because he showboated his way to winning that. He acted like the victor while you were tired. That’s why I feel he basically took it from you because you let him. But I felt you won.’

“Because you look at damage and this and that, but when it comes to presence, he definitely got that. The actual damage that he did was nothing compared to what Umar did. He did more. But again, [Merab] showed that, ‘I’m the winner, I’m the winner,’ and Umar couldn’t stop him from showing that. I can see how the judges would get swayed on that.”

Dvalishvili will move on to his next title defense, which will be a rematch against Sean O’Malley. “The Machine” defeated “Suga” back in Sept. 2024 to capture the 135-pound gold. They will collide against on June 7 inside the Prudential Center in Newark.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Javier Mendez Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Michael Chandler

UFC commentator explains why Michael Chandler has more pressure to win than Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

UFC 314: MMA legend wonders if Patricio 'Pitbull' has 'too many miles on the clock'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer wonders if Patricio “Pitbull” Freire has had too many wars going into UFC 314.

Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy calls out Brian Ortega following UFC Vegas 105 win, 'T-City' responds

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Lerone Murphy is calling for a matchup with Brian Ortega.

Alexander Volkanovski Ilia Topuria
Dan Hooker

UFC fan favorite blames Alexander Volkanovski's quick turnaround for loss to Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Dan Hooker doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria did anything spectacular that led to his finish over Alexander Volkanovski.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reacts to cheating accusations ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Michael Chandler has reacted to those who believe he cheats inside the Octagon.

Ode Osbourne, Luis Gurule, UFC Vegas 150, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 105 Bonus Report: Ode Osbourne 1 of 4 POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025
Josh Emmett, Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105, Pros react, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Pros react after Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event was headlined by a key men’s featherweight bout featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105 Results, Josh Emmett, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Josh Emmett (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event is headlined by a key men’s featherweight matchup featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Pat Sabatini, Joanderson Brito, UFC Vegas 105, Results, UFC
Pat Sabatini

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Pat Sabatini dominates Joanderson Brito (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight matchup between Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito.

Brad Tavares, Michael Bisping, UFC Vegas 105, Pros react, UFC
Gerald Meerschaert

Pros react after Brad Tavares defeats Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 105

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Gerald Meerschaert.