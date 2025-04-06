Pros react after Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

By Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event was headlined by a key men’s featherweight bout featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Josh Emmett, Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105, Pros react, UFC

Emmett (19-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring that devastating knockout victory over Bryce Mitchell this past December at UFC 296 (see that here). Prior to that stunning finish, the 40-year-old was coming off back-to-back losses against Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez respectively.

Meanwhile, Lerone Murphy (16-0-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige at last October’s UFC 308 event. ‘The Miracle’ had won four of his past five fights by way of decision prior to tonight’s affair.

The UFC Vegas 105 main event proved to be another impressive showing for ‘The Miracle’. Murphy was able to utilize his speed and movement to keep Emmett guessing, this while busting up his front leg with some wicked sidekicks and calf kicks. Despite landing some decent right hands, Josh Emmett was clearly outpointed by Lerone Murphy throughout the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair and rightfully took home the decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 105 Results: Lerone Murphy def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Emmett vs. Murphy’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Lerone Murphy defeating Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105:

Who would you like to see Lerone Murphy fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Josh Emmett this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Josh Emmett Lerone Murphy UFC UFC Vegas 105

