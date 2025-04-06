Pros react after Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event was headlined by a key men’s featherweight bout featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Emmett (19-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring that devastating knockout victory over Bryce Mitchell this past December at UFC 296 (see that here). Prior to that stunning finish, the 40-year-old was coming off back-to-back losses against Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez respectively.

Meanwhile, Lerone Murphy (16-0-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige at last October’s UFC 308 event. ‘The Miracle’ had won four of his past five fights by way of decision prior to tonight’s affair.

The UFC Vegas 105 main event proved to be another impressive showing for ‘The Miracle’. Murphy was able to utilize his speed and movement to keep Emmett guessing, this while busting up his front leg with some wicked sidekicks and calf kicks. Despite landing some decent right hands, Josh Emmett was clearly outpointed by Lerone Murphy throughout the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair and rightfully took home the decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 105 Results: Lerone Murphy def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Emmett vs. Murphy’ below:

Murphy vs Emmett will show how stacked the 145lb division is. Emmett is a highlight reel of ko’s …Murphy has the technical ability and footwork to evade all the power Emmett possess. The fans win big with this main event. #ufcvegas105 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) April 6, 2025

10-9 Murphy after a competitive R1 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2025

10-9 Murphy. Lerone is legit #UFCVegas105 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 6, 2025

The spinning back kick from Murphy was Hella fast! #UFCVegas105 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 6, 2025

20-18 Murphy. Emmett landed a great takedown but Murphy outclassed him on the feet. It’ll be interesting to see if Emmett continues with this wrestle heavy approach as the fight continues #UFCVegas105 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 6, 2025

Herzog boutta give Murphy the sternest warning of all-time #UFCVegas105 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 6, 2025

29-28 Murphy. Emmett’s leg is compromised but he’s keeping a good poker face. This is a great battle! #UFCVegas105 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 6, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Lerone Murphy defeating Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105:

Lerone Murphy earns a unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2025

