Tawanchai vs. Superbon II to headline ONE 170 at Bangkok’s Impact Arena

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will kick off 2025 with a banger.  

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

The Thai superstar meets ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon in the main event of ONE 170 on Friday, January 24, live from Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena. 

The encounter comes as a sequel from their first encounter last December, where Tawanchai successfully defended his featherweight Muay Thai crown against the striking veteran. 

Since then, Tawanchai made another successful defense of his prestigious World Title against formidable foe Jo Nattawut this past June at ONE 167 in a five-round barnburner.  

When they first crossed paths last December, the occasion marked Superbon’s first time competing in the Muay Thai realm in 4-ounce gloves. This was compared to his lofty compatriot who had become well-versed in the smaller mitts.  

But Superbon looked much more acquainted with them in his return to the “art of eight limbs” this past September at ONE Friday Fights 81, cruising through Nattawut with a first-round knockout to cement his positioning. Now, he’ll look to give the same treatment to his compatriot this January. 

Superbon out for redemption in huge rematch with Tawanchai

Since Superbon arrived in ONE Championship over four years ago, defeat has been a rather seldom event.  

But after suffering a unanimous decision loss to ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December for his compatriot’s gold, the Thai legend would love nothing more than to avenge that setback to kickstart 2025.  

The accomplished striker has shown he can end the fight at a moment’s notice, which he highlighted when he stormed through Tayfun Ozcan in 2023 with a phenomenal high-kick knockout.  

History suggests he only comes back bigger and better. And having acquired a two-fight winning streak since his first meeting with Tawanchai, there’d be no better way for him to make it three in a row than by toppling his fellow phenom to claim his second ONE World Title. 

