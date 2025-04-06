UFC 314: MMA legend wonders if Patricio ‘Pitbull’ has ‘too many miles on the clock’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer wonders if Patricio “Pitbull” Freire has had too many wars going into UFC 314.

Patricio Pitbull

Freire will be making his long-awaited UFC debut on April 12 in Miami. The former two-division Bellator champion will be going one-on-one with Yair Rodriguez. The featherweight collision will be featured on the main card of UFC 314.

While “Pitbull’s” UFC signing was well received, some question if Freire has enough juice left in the tank.

Bisping on ‘Pitull’s’ UFC debut

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping gave breakdowns for each of the key fights scheduled for UFC 314. “The Count” believes a major talking point going into Patricio Freire’s UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez is age. Bisping questions whether or not “Pitbull’s” best days are behind him.

“Can the old guy get it done? Patricio ‘Pitbull,’ 37 years old coming over from Bellator, where I think he was a four-time champion. Biggest win, probably, when he knocked out ‘Iron’ Mike Chandler in the very first round, vicious right hand. He’s got good jiu-jitsu, but he’s 37 years old,” Bisping said. “There’s a lot of wear and tear, there’s a lot of miles on the clock, and that’s not surprising when you look at the amount of experience.”

Freire’s last fight was back in March 2024. He scored a third-round TKO finish over Jeremy Kennedy to successfully defend the Bellator Featherweight Championship for the final time. “Pitbull’s” most recent loss was back in July 2023. Freire was knocked out by Chihiro Suzuki, “Pitbull” will look to make a statement in his UFC debut and prove that he remains elite.

This is a big opportunity for Rodriguez to get himself back in title contention. “El Pantera” is looking for his first victory since Feb. 2023. He’s on a two-fight skid with losses against Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

