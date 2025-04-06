UFC Des Moines fighter pulled from card after freak accident at UFC Performance Institute

One fighter who was scheduled for the UFC Des Moines event was forced out of the card after suffering a leg fracture while preparing at the UFC Performance Institute.

Injuries during fight preparation certainly aren’t rare in a contact sport such as MMA. A slew of big fights have been cancelled over the years due to injuries before the matchups could take place. Sometimes, the injuries occur while performing normal gym routines.

That was the unfortunate hand Trevor Peek was dealt with.

Peek Fractures Leg

Trevor Peek was expected to share the Octagon with Yeong Lee at UFC Des Moines on May 3. Peek has revealed on his Instagram account that he fractured his leg at the UFC Performance Institute, taking him off the card (via MMAJunkie).

“I actually fractured my leg at the performance institution on Friday,” Peek said in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s not a bad fracture. I still have to go get CT scans in the next day or two and figure out if I’ve got any kind of ligament damage or anything like that. “I wish I had a cool story on how I did it, but I got on some soft mats and was jump roping. I was alternating each leg. I’ve been jump roping for 20-something minutes and got a little tired, a little careless, and wasn’t paying attention. I come down with all my weight on my left leg and it sounded like a shotgun whenever it went off, it popped.”

Peek has lost three of his last four fights, and he was hoping to get back in the win column this spring. He’ll have to wait a while before he can get back to training, let alone think about another fight. Time will tell what the future holds for Peek amid the injury.