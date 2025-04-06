UFC Des Moines fighter pulled from card after freak accident at UFC Performance Institute

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One fighter who was scheduled for the UFC Des Moines event was forced out of the card after suffering a leg fracture while preparing at the UFC Performance Institute.

UFC Performance Institute

Injuries during fight preparation certainly aren’t rare in a contact sport such as MMA. A slew of big fights have been cancelled over the years due to injuries before the matchups could take place. Sometimes, the injuries occur while performing normal gym routines.

That was the unfortunate hand Trevor Peek was dealt with.

RELATED: HENRY CEJUDO CONTEMPLATING RETIREMENT FOLLOWING RECENT EYE INJURY: “I WANT TO BE ABLE TO PLAY WITH MY KIDS”

Peek Fractures Leg

Trevor Peek was expected to share the Octagon with Yeong Lee at UFC Des Moines on May 3. Peek has revealed on his Instagram account that he fractured his leg at the UFC Performance Institute, taking him off the card (via MMAJunkie).

“I actually fractured my leg at the performance institution on Friday,” Peek said in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s not a bad fracture. I still have to go get CT scans in the next day or two and figure out if I’ve got any kind of ligament damage or anything like that. “I wish I had a cool story on how I did it, but I got on some soft mats and was jump roping. I was alternating each leg. I’ve been jump roping for 20-something minutes and got a little tired, a little careless, and wasn’t paying attention. I come down with all my weight on my left leg and it sounded like a shotgun whenever it went off, it popped.”

Peek has lost three of his last four fights, and he was hoping to get back in the win column this spring. He’ll have to wait a while before he can get back to training, let alone think about another fight. Time will tell what the future holds for Peek amid the injury.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov

Renowned UFC coach claims Merab Dvalishvili swayed judges with showboating in Umar Nurmagomedov fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

UFC commentator explains why Michael Chandler has more pressure to win than Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One well-known name in the commentary booth thinks Michael Chandler has more pressure going into UFC 314 than Paddy Pimblett.

Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

UFC 314: MMA legend wonders if Patricio 'Pitbull' has 'too many miles on the clock'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer wonders if Patricio “Pitbull” Freire has had too many wars going into UFC 314.

Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy calls out Brian Ortega following UFC Vegas 105 win, 'T-City' responds

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Lerone Murphy is calling for a matchup with Brian Ortega.

Alexander Volkanovski Ilia Topuria
Dan Hooker

UFC fan favorite blames Alexander Volkanovski's quick turnaround for loss to Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Dan Hooker doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria did anything spectacular that led to his finish over Alexander Volkanovski.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to cheating accusations ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025
Ode Osbourne, Luis Gurule, UFC Vegas 150, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 105 Bonus Report: Ode Osbourne 1 of 4 POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Josh Emmett, Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105, Pros react, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Pros react after Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event was headlined by a key men’s featherweight bout featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105 Results, Josh Emmett, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Josh Emmett (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event is headlined by a key men’s featherweight matchup featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Pat Sabatini, Joanderson Brito, UFC Vegas 105, Results, UFC
Pat Sabatini

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Pat Sabatini dominates Joanderson Brito (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight matchup between Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito.