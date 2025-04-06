Lerone Murphy calls out Brian Ortega following UFC Vegas 105 win, ‘T-City’ responds

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Lerone Murphy is calling for a matchup with Brian Ortega.

Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC

Murphy shared the Octagon with perhaps his toughest test to date in Josh Emmett. Murphy was effective in using his distance to stay away from Emmett’s punching power. He even frustrated his opponent at the end of the fight, where Emmett mocked him for “running.”

Ultimately, Murphy earned a unanimous decision victory, and he wants a showdown with “T-City.”

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER LERONE MURPHY OUTPOINTS JOSH EMMETT AT UFC VEGAS 105

Murphy vs. Ortega?

During the UFC Vegas 105 post-fight show, Lerone Murphy was asked if there’s any future opponent he has his eyes one. Murphy wouldn’t mind having Brian Ortega as his dance partner.

“To be honest, if I got a finish I would’ve been calling for the title, but it was still a clinical performance, still a shutout, masterclass.” Murphy said. “Anybody in that top three, top four. Where’s Brian Ortega? I think that’s a good fight. I think he’s No. 3, and Diego Lopes went up to get a title shot after beating him. So, let’s go Brian Ortega.”

Ortega seemingly responded by using an emoji in a post on his X account.

Ortega was last seen inside the Octagon back in Sept. 2024. He went one-on-one with Diego Lopes in a losing effort. Lopes is going on to compete for the vacant UFC Featherweight Championship against Alexander Volkanovski, which is what Murphy was alluding to. “T-City” has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. In one of those defeats, Ortega suffered a shoulder injury against Yair Rodriguez. In their rematch, Ortega scored a third-round submission finish.

Murphy has an unbeaten pro MMA record of 16-0-1. He’s beaten the likes of Dan Ige, Edson Barboza, and now Emmett. Murphy figures to take Emmett’s No. 8 spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings once the list has been updated.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brian Ortega Lerone Murphy UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski Ilia Topuria

UFC fan favorite blames Alexander Volkanovski's quick turnaround for loss to Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025
Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reacts to cheating accusations ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Michael Chandler has reacted to those who believe he cheats inside the Octagon.

Ode Osbourne, Luis Gurule, UFC Vegas 150, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 105 Bonus Report: Ode Osbourne 1 of 4 POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Josh Emmett, Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105, Pros react, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Pros react after Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event was headlined by a key men’s featherweight bout featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105 Results, Josh Emmett, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Josh Emmett (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event is headlined by a key men’s featherweight matchup featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.

Pat Sabatini, Joanderson Brito, UFC Vegas 105, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Pat Sabatini dominates Joanderson Brito (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025
Brad Tavares, Michael Bisping, UFC Vegas 105, Pros react, UFC
Gerald Meerschaert

Pros react after Brad Tavares defeats Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 105

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Gerald Meerschaert.

Brad Tavares, Gerald Meerschaert, UFC Vegas 105, Results, UFC
Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 105 Results: Brad Tavares defeats Gerald Meerschaert

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 results, including the middleweight contest between Brad Tavares and Gerald Meerschaert.

UFC Vegas 105, Results, Josh Emmett, Lerone Murphy, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC Vegas 105: 'Emmett vs. Murphy' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy.

Dwayne Johnson
UFC

Dwayne Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine' release date revealed

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2025

‘The Smashing Machine’ featuring Dwayne Johnson as UFC legend Mark Kerr will release in October.