Lerone Murphy calls out Brian Ortega following UFC Vegas 105 win, ‘T-City’ responds

Murphy vs. Ortega?

During the UFC Vegas 105 post-fight show, Lerone Murphy was asked if there’s any future opponent he has his eyes one. Murphy wouldn’t mind having Brian Ortega as his dance partner.

“To be honest, if I got a finish I would’ve been calling for the title, but it was still a clinical performance, still a shutout, masterclass.” Murphy said. “Anybody in that top three, top four. Where’s Brian Ortega? I think that’s a good fight. I think he’s No. 3, and Diego Lopes went up to get a title shot after beating him. So, let’s go Brian Ortega.”

Ortega seemingly responded by using an emoji in a post on his X account.

Ortega was last seen inside the Octagon back in Sept. 2024. He went one-on-one with Diego Lopes in a losing effort. Lopes is going on to compete for the vacant UFC Featherweight Championship against Alexander Volkanovski, which is what Murphy was alluding to. “T-City” has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. In one of those defeats, Ortega suffered a shoulder injury against Yair Rodriguez. In their rematch, Ortega scored a third-round submission finish.

Murphy has an unbeaten pro MMA record of 16-0-1. He’s beaten the likes of Dan Ige, Edson Barboza, and now Emmett. Murphy figures to take Emmett’s No. 8 spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings once the list has been updated.