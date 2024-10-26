UFC 308 Results: Geoff Neal TKO’s Rafael dos Anjos (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Rafael dos Anjos.

Neal (16-6 MMA) will enter today’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Handz of Steel’ dropped a split decision to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 298 and was previously submitted by Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (32-17 MMA) will be returning to welterweight after dropping a unanimous decision to Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight bout at UFC 299. The former lightweight champion has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances, scoring wins over Renato Moicano and Bryan Barberena during that stretch.

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and the fighters trade low kicks to start. Geoff Neal fires off a combination and RDA goes down! Neal throws some ground and pound and then backs up and lets Rafael dos Anjos back up to his feet. Neal shoots in and lands a takedown. Once again, he opts to let RDA stand back up. Neal comes forward with a big overhand right. Dos Anjos avoids but appears to blow out his knee while stepping backward. He falls to the canvas in pain and this one is over!

Official UFC 308 Results: Geoff Neal def. Rafael dos Anjos via TKO (knee injury) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Neal fight next following his TKO victory over RDA this evening in Abu Dhabi?

