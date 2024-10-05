UFC 307: ‘Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 307 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Pereira (11-2 MMA) will be looking to earn his third consecutive defense of the light heavyweight title this evening in Utah. ‘Poatan’ was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC 303 event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka (see that here).

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of TKO over former title challenger Anthony Smith. ‘The War Horse’ has earned stoppage wins in four of his past five Octagon appearances.

UFC 307 is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena.

Pennington (16-8 MMA) will be looking to earn her first career title defense when she takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Rocky’ captured the promotion’s vacant 135lbs title this past January at UFC 297, earning a unanimous decision victory over Mayra Bueno Silva. That win marked the 36-year-old’s sixth in a row.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in July of 2022. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has gone 3-2 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup is the return of former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo who will be taking on Mario Bautista in a bantamweight bout.

Aldo (32-8 MMA) was most previously seen in action at May’s UFC 301 event, where he scored a dominant decision win over Jonathan Martinez. ‘The King of Rio’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Mario Bautista (14-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a six-fight win streak, his most recent victory coming over Ricky Simon by way of decision. The 31-year-old has not tasted defeat since suffering a TKO loss to Trevin Jones in 2021.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 307 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (205) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (205) –

Raquel Pennington (135) vs. Julianna Peña (134.5) –

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Mario Bautista (136) –

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Kayla Harrison (136) –

Roman Dolidze (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (185.5) –

UFC 307 Prelims (ESPNEWS/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson (171) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170.5) –

Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116) –

Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (185.5) –

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156) –

UFC 307 Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Ryan Spann (205.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) –

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Tecia Pennington (115) –

Court McGee (170) vs. Tim Means (171) –

