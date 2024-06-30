UFC 303 Results: Alex Pereira stops Jiri Prochazka in Round 2 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 303 results, including the main event title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira (10-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since knocking out Jamahal Hill in the headliner of April’s historic UFC 300 event (see that here). That victory marked the Brazilian’s third in a row, this after scoring wins over Jiri Prochazka and Jan Blachowicz in his previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA) was also last seen in action at UFC 300, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic. The former RIZIN light heavyweight champion has gone 4-1 in his five career Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in the stretch coming at the hands of ‘Poatan’.

Round one of the UFC 303 main event begins and Alex Pereira takes the center of the cage and lands a low kick. He attempts another, but Jiri Prochazka counters with a good left. A low kick from the former champion. Pereira lands one of his own. He follows that up with a big left hook. Prochazka comes forward with a 1-2. Another hard low kick lands for the Brazilian. He lands another. These will pay dividends in the later rounds. Pereira with a big left hook. Jiri eats in and replies with a straight right. The former RIZIN champion forces the clinch. Pereira lands a good knee with his back against the cage. Some short shots from both men in the clinch. Jiri Prochazka with a good knee. Alex Pereira breaks free and lands a sneaky left hand. He follows that up with a nice low kick. A big left hook sends Prochazka to the floor in the final second. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 303 main event begins and Alex Pereira drops Jiri Prochazka with another big high kick. He follows up with ground and pound and this one is all over. WOW!

Cageside angle of Alex Pereira absolutely flooring Jiri with a headkick is wild 😳 pic.twitter.com/XmPGK2QE2N — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 30, 2024

Official UFC 303 Results: Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his TKO victory over Prochazka this evening in Las Vegas?