UFC 307 Results: Julianna Pena defeats Raquel Pennington (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena.

Pennington (17-8 MMA) will be looking to earn her first career title defense when she takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Rocky’ captured the promotion’s vacant 135lbs title this past January at UFC 297, earning a unanimous decision victory over Mayra Bueno Silva. That win marked the 36-year-old’s sixth in a row.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena (11-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in July of 2022. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has gone 3-2 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC 307 co-main event begins and Raquel Pennington doubles up on her jab, but neither punch appears to land. Julianna Pena returns fire with a pair of jabs of her own, both of which land. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ with a short left hook. The ladies trade jabs in the center of the cage. ‘Rocky’ with a big left hand that appeared to momentarily stun the former champ. Pennington with a nice left hand now. Pena answers with a right over the top. The ladies appear happy to just stand and trade thus far. Julianna Pena lands a nice left. Both appear to be very cautious in the early going here. Raquel Pennington just misses with a right hand over the top. She follows that up with a jab that connects. Neither fighter has thrown a leg kick yet. The champ connects with a good uppercut. She is backing Pena towards the fence. Pennington lands a low kick. The first of the fight. Pena answers with a straight right. Another low kick now from ‘Rocky’. She would be smart to throw some more of those as Julianna Pena is very heavy on her front leg. Pennington with another good jab up the middle. Pena replies with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 307 co-main event begins and Raquel Pennington comes forward with a flurry of quick jabs. Julianna Pena counters with a nice right hand over the top. ‘Rocky’ with a nice left hooks that causes Pena to stumble backward. Still, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ is able to answer with another good right. She circles and then steps in and forces the clinch. She trips the champ to the floor and Pena is now working from side control. Not a lot of action yet from the position. Pena’s right arm is stuck but she eventually pulls it free. Julianna Pena begins working some knees to the body from side control. Pennington looks to scramble but ends up in north-south position. Pena looks to take Pennington’s back as Raquel scrambles to her feet. She does, and then locks in a body triangle. Raquel Pennington is still on her feet. Pena is working some short shots, but those aren’t going to put the champ away. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 307 co-headliner begins and Raquel Pennington opens with an inside low kick. Julianna Pena connects with a big right hand. That slows up the aggression of the champ. Both ladies fire off jabs. Pennington connects with a left hook. She doubles up on her jab. Pena with a nice 1-2 in return. That right hand landed flush. Raquel Pennington continues to press the action. She lands a left jab. Pena answers with a beautifully timed uppercut. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shoots in and scores a big takedown. She winds up in side-control once again. Pennington looks to scramble, but Pena takes her back. Julianna locks in a body triangle. She rides out the position until the horn sounds to end round three.

Heading to the championship rounds 👀 Who’s ahead on your scorecards? #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/tZNvEwtzPe — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2024

Round four of the UFC 307 co-main event begins and Raquel Pennington lands a head kick that appears to stun the challenger. ‘Rocky’ immediately moves in on the attack. She lands a calf kick and then another. Julianna Pena is doing nothing to defend those strikes. Pennington would be wise to throw more of those. The ladies trade jabs. ‘Rocky’ rips the body of Pena with a solid hook. More jabs and pressure from the champ. She is having her best round of the fight. Raquel Pennington with a huge right hand that floors Julianna Pena. She follows her opponent to the canvas, but Pena appears to be ok and now is back to standing and has the champ in the clinch. ‘Rocky’ breaks free and is right back on the hunt.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 307 co-main event begins and Julianna Pena comes out aggressively. It is quite likely that the fight is all square at 2-2 after four rounds. Raquel Pennington with a pair of left jabs. She follows that up with a decent hook. Pena finally gets in a right hand, but she needs to put her foot on the gas here. She does just that with a big right hook. ‘Rocky’ replies with a pair of jabs up the middle. The fighters clinch and Pennington pushes Pena against the cage. Two minutes remain in the fight. A good combination from the champ and Pena appears to be rocked. Raquel is all over her now. Julianna responds with a right, but then eats three more punches. The horn sounds to end the back and forth contest.

Rivals going toe-to-toe for the full championship 25 minutes! 🏆 How'd you score Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena? 📝 #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/rX7c7MLbBd — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 6, 2024

Official UFC 307 Results: Julianna Pena def. Raquel Pennington by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Who would you like to see Pena fight next following her victory over Pennington this evening in Salt Lake City?