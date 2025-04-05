UFC Vegas 105: ‘Emmett vs. Murphy’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy.

Emmett (19-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a devastating knockout victory over Bryce Mitchell this past December at UFC 296 (see that here). Prior to that stunning finish, the 40-year-old had suffered back-to-back losses against Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez respectively.

Meanwhile, Lerone Murphy (15-0-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige at last October’s UFC 308 event. ‘The Miracle’ has won four of his past five fights by way of decision.

UFC Vegas 105 is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight bout between Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito.

Sabatini (19-5 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past October, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Jonathan Pearce. The 34-year-old has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Joanderson Brito (17-4-1 MMA) was last seen in action this past September, where he wound up on the wrong end of a split decision against William Gomis. Prior to that setback, ‘Tubarao’ had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five of those victories coming by way of stoppages.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 105 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (145.5) –

Pat Sabatini (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (146) – Sabatini def. Brito by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

Cortavious Romious (139.5)* vs. Chang Ho Lee (136) – Lee def. Romious via TKO (punches and elbows) at 3:48 of Round 2

GROUND AND POUND FOR THE WIN 💥 Changho Lee ends it early at #UFCVegas105 pic.twitter.com/inGClqNHZV — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2025

Chang Ho Lee is a savage! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sPmmHf9DQn — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 6, 2025

Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185) – Tavares def. Meerschaert by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ode Osbourne (125.5) vs. Luis Gurule (125) – Osbourne def. Gurule via TKO (punches) at 1:54 of Round 2

Torrez Finney (186) vs. Robert Valentin (185.5) – Finney def. Valentin by split decision (29-28 x2, 27-30)

UFC Vegas 105 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Diana Belbita (125.5) vs. Dione Barbosa (126) – Barbosa def. Belbita via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:13 of Round 1

Rhys McKee (171) vs. Daniel Frunza (170.5) – McKee def. Frunza via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 1

Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Istela Nunes (115) – Lookboonmee def. Nunes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Victor Henry (135.5) vs. Pedro Falcao (136) – Henry def. Falcao by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Martin Buday (266) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (222.5) – Buday def. Satybaldiev by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Talita Alencar (115) – Alencar def. Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Another win to her UFC record! 🙌@TalitaAlencarBJ takes home the UD at #UFCVegas105 pic.twitter.com/hQWSJkqgar — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2025

Who are you picking to win tonight’s featherweight main event between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy?