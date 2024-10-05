Jon Anik praises strength of UFC’s middleweight division
UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the overall strength of the promotion’s middleweight division.
Over the years, Jon Anik has seen some incredible things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Throughout every single division, he’s had the pleasure of commentating on some of the best moments in the promotion’s history.
Of course, when you’re the voice of the UFC, there’s a good chance that’s going to happen. This weekend, he is set to lead the commentary booth once again for the blockbuster UFC 307 pay-per-view event in Utah.
Beyond that, though, he has quite a few thoughts on the state of the promotion – as he revealed in a recent interview when discussing how things are going at 185 pounds.
Anik praises UFC’s middleweight division
“I don’t think it’s hyperbolic or overstating it to suggest that the middleweight division, right now, has never been stronger. Right? Sean Strickland’s a worthy number-one contender. Nassourdine Imavov, on and on it could go!”
“Well, in a straight meritocracy, I’m on record as promoting Sean Strickland because he has repeatedly stepped up for the promotion. Let us not forget he put his number four ranking on the line against Alex Pereira when nobody wanted to fight Poatan. He has stepped into main events against guys, he’s stepped into a five round fight against Paulo Costa. And he fought Dricus Du Plessis toe-to-toe. So in a straight meritocracy, if I’m the promoter, I lean Strickland.”
“I think if you’re Izzy, you just lay back in the cut and maybe it’s Khamzat. I mean that’s a fight that I think would have some appeal but Khamzat could be in a championship setting.”
Quotes via MMA News
