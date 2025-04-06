UFC Vegas 105 Results: Pat Sabatini dominates Joanderson Brito (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight matchup between Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito.

Sabatini (19-5 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past October, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Jonathan Pearce. The 34-year-old has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Joanderson Brito (17-4-1 MMA) was last seen in action this past September, where he wound up on the wrong end of a split decision against William Gomis. Prior to that setback, ‘Tubarao’ had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five of those victories coming by way of stoppages.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 105 co-main event begins and Joanderson Brito quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Pat Sabatini fires off a kick to the body and then circles out to range. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it in a big way. He lands in side-control and immediately begins working for a Von Flue choke. He eventually lets that go and then work to move to full mount. He lands some body shots and looks to lock up a guillotine as Brito stands up. The Brazilian escapes the hold but then gets slammed back down to the mat by Sabitini. The American is working from side control and looking for the same choke as earlier. ‘Tubarao’ is attempting to scramble but just can’t manage to get any real space. Pat Sabitini with some good elbows now. He lands some body shots and then a few hammer-fists to close out a dominant opening round.

Pat Sabatini est en train d'apprendre la vie à Brito 🤯🤯🤯#ufcvegas105 pic.twitter.com/TJzlLeUbGf — MMA Prospect (@mma_prospect) April 6, 2025

Round two of the UFC Vegas 105 co-main event begins and Joanderson Brito swings a misses with a low kick. Pat Sabatini with a right hand over the top, but he gets countered with a nice right from ‘Tubarao’. The Pennsylvania native circles and then shoots in and easily scores another takedown. He lands in half guard and begins working some shots left hands to the body and head of his opponent. Sabatini continues to just smother Brito on the canvas. He is giving him absolutely no space and throwing just enough ground and pound to keep the referee from looking to step in. Just over a minute remains in the round. Pat Sabatini is trying to move to full mount, but Joanderson Brito continues to keep his right leg locked up from the bottom. Some good final punches to end the round by Sabatini.

Very one sided fight so far. Sabatini is dominating — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 6, 2025

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 105 co-headliner begins and Joanderson lands a big low kick and then a right hand over the top. He lands another and then grabs hold of a guillotine choke as Pat Sabatini attempts to shoot in. The hold was tight for a second, but eventually Sabatini breaks free and is now back in top position. He begins to land some solid ground and pound. He just putting it on Brito now, as the Brazilian is clearly exhausted after putting some much into that choke attempt. Sabatini moves to the back and looks for a rear-naked choke. He can’t get it before the horn, but nonetheless, a completely dominant showing.

Joanderson Brito tries his HARDEST 2 submit Pat Sabatini & Pat says "NOPE!" & gives the crowd a Thumbs Up 😁👍🏽 #ufcvegas105 pic.twitter.com/wn6orH33LK — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) April 6, 2025

Official UFC Vegas 105 Results: Pat Sabatini def. Joanderson Brito by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

