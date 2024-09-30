WATCH | Alex Pereira and Anthony Smith squash beef ahead of UFC 307: “I am thankful to you”

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and contender Anthony Smith have officially squashed their beef.

Pereira and Smith have had an ongoing feud over the past year, with ‘Lionheart’ campaigning for a fight against the Brazilian. However, as Alex Pereira headlines UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree, Smith interviewed the champ for ESPN and the two seemingly squashed their beef.

Smith: “Well thank you for doing this and doing a sit-down with me. Aside from the competitive rivalry with whatever it was before, I have a lot of respect for you. I’m a big fan of your game, I love watching you fight, best of luck here in Salt Lake City and I really appreciate you and your whole team.”

Pereira: “I am thankful to you for reaching out. Ever since you spoke to Glover, I don’t think there is any malice, there’s no bitterness about the back-and-forths that we had. Today, I’m much better, I feel good. Chama.”

It was a cool moment between Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira to squash their beef. The two originally did not get along, but after Smith talked to Glover Teixeira, cooler heads ultimately prevailed.