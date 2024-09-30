WATCH | Alex Pereira and Anthony Smith squash beef ahead of UFC 307: “I am thankful to you”

By Cole Shelton - September 30, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and contender Anthony Smith have officially squashed their beef.

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira

Pereira and Smith have had an ongoing feud over the past year, with ‘Lionheart’ campaigning for a fight against the Brazilian. However, as Alex Pereira headlines UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree, Smith interviewed the champ for ESPN and the two seemingly squashed their beef.

Smith: “Well thank you for doing this and doing a sit-down with me. Aside from the competitive rivalry with whatever it was before, I have a lot of respect for you. I’m a big fan of your game, I love watching you fight, best of luck here in Salt Lake City and I really appreciate you and your whole team.”

Pereira: “I am thankful to you for reaching out. Ever since you spoke to Glover, I don’t think there is any malice, there’s no bitterness about the back-and-forths that we had. Today, I’m much better, I feel good. Chama.”

It was a cool moment between Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira to squash their beef. The two originally did not get along, but after Smith talked to Glover Teixeira, cooler heads ultimately prevailed.

Anthony Smtih has called for a fight with Alex Pereira

Anthony Smith has previously called for a fight with Alex Pereira.

Smith believes a bout between him and Pereira would be very entertaining that one fans would want to see.

“He’s fun. Him and I have had our words back and forth, I don’t think that there’s any like real beef there but there’s definitely something there with him and I where given the opportunity, we both would jump on it,” Smith said to Submission Radio. “If I can put myself into a position where it’s ‘Oh, holy shit, here we are on a bit of a streak and things are going well’, the timing works out, I think both of us would jump on that opportunity.

“And I don’t know why that is, I don’t if it’s, I don’t know, real recognizes real a little bit,” Smith added. I’m one of the few guys probably that would really step in the fire with him and he knows that. Is Ankalaev going to stand in the pocket and trade with Alex Pereira and really play that game? Probably not, you know that I mean?”

However, a fight between the two seems unlikely after Smith lost his UFC 303 bout to Roman Dolidze.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Anthony Smith UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry, Colby Covington

VIDEO | Ian Machado Garry uses his son to taunt Colby Covington

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Islam Makhachev has accepted January title defense: "Best fighter in the world"

Josh Evanoff - September 30, 2024

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev will make his UFC return in January.

Alex Pereira
Dana White

Alex Pereira wants to play a major role in Dana White's move into boxing: "The partnership will start with me"

Josh Evanoff - September 30, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wants to play a role in Dana White’s boxing plans.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison says Julianna Peña is "Avoiding the inevitable" by calling for Amanda Nunes trilogy

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison is already preparing for Julianna Peña to find a way out of fighting her should she win the bantamweight belt at UFC 307.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | Georgia serenades Merab Dvalishvili as a hero after UFC 306 title win

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili became the latest Georgian athlete to reach the pinnacle of his athletic profession.

Kamaru Usman and Khalil Rountree

Kamaru Usman explains why he's picking Khalil Rountree to upset Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - September 30, 2024
Sean Strickland
Khalil Rountree

Sean Strickland shoots down Khalil Rountree's chances at upsetting Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - September 30, 2024

Sean Strickland does not see a way Khalil Rountree can defeat Alex Pereira.

Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis UFC Paris
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano extends training invitation to Benoit Saint-Denis: "I think he’s a great fighter and he’s still young"

Fernando Quiles - September 30, 2024

Renato Moicano would like for Benoit Saint-Denis to train with him at American Top Team.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan returns to commentary desk for UFC 307, other broadcast details revealed

Fernando Quiles - September 30, 2024

Joe Rogan will be back at the commentary desk for UFC 307.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Anthony Smith thinks Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall at UFC 309 if needed: 'He doesn’t really give a sh*t' about Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith believes Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall if the interim champion is needed for UFC 309.