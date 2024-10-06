UFC 307 Results: Roman Dolidze TKO’s Kevin Holland (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland.

Roman Dolidze, Kevin Holland, UFC 307, Results, UFC

Dolidze (14-3 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout at June’s UFC 303 event. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Caucasian’, who had previously dropped decision setbacks to Marvin Vettori and Nassourdine Imavov respectively.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (26-12 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission victory over Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Kevin Holland lands a short low kick as Roman Dolidze attempts to close the distance. ‘Trailblazer’ leaps in with a left hook that partially connects. He follows that up with a low kick. He lands another. Dolidze with a left hand. Holland answers with one of his own. Both men are swinging big shots now. Dolidze ducks under a right hand and dives in and completes a takedown. He is working from the full guard of Kevin Holland. The Georgian lands a some shots to the body. Not a ton of action thus far on the ground. Roman Dolidze is trying to stay busy, but Kevin Holland is doing a good job of preventing him from getting off any good offense. A scramble ensues and Holland appears to have injured something. Dolidze is raining down bombs now. He lands a big elbow and then a right hand. Hammer fists from full mount. Kevin Holland survives to see round two.

Holland has a broken rib. He says he wants to continue but his coach is advising him against doing something he shouldn’t. The fight is called off. Good decision.

Official UFC 307 Results: Roman Dolidze def. Kevin Holland via TKO at 5:00 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Dolidze fight next following his TKO victory over Holland this evening in Salt Lake City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kevin Holland Roman Dolidze UFC UFC 307

Related

Kayla Harrison

Pros react after Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

UFC 307 Results: Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Stephen Thompson

Pros react after Joaquin Buckley KO's Stephen Thompson at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

A welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 307 event.

Joaquin Buckley
Stephen Thompson

UFC 307 Results: Joaquin Buckley KO's Stephen Thompson (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the featured prelim between Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley.

Ryan Spann
Ryan Spann

UFC 307 Results: Ryan Spann stops Ovince Saint Preux (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Ryan Spann.

Tecia Pennington, Carla Esparza, UFC 307, Results, UFC

UFC 307 Results: Tecia Pennington defeats Carla Esparza

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
UFC 307, Pereira vs. Rountree Jr., Results, UFC, Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

UFC 307: ‘Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

The Octagon returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 307 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jon Anik, MMA fan base, UFC
UFC

Jon Anik praises strength of UFC's middleweight division

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the overall strength of the promotion’s middleweight division.

Cody Garbrandt
UFC

UFC star Cody Garbrandt discusses his future in the sport

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has given his thoughts on his immediate future with the promotion.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones jokes about his new physique

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has joked with fans who are teasing him over his incredible new physique.