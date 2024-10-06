UFC 307 Results: Roman Dolidze TKO’s Kevin Holland (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland.

Dolidze (14-3 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout at June’s UFC 303 event. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Caucasian’, who had previously dropped decision setbacks to Marvin Vettori and Nassourdine Imavov respectively.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (26-12 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission victory over Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Kevin Holland lands a short low kick as Roman Dolidze attempts to close the distance. ‘Trailblazer’ leaps in with a left hook that partially connects. He follows that up with a low kick. He lands another. Dolidze with a left hand. Holland answers with one of his own. Both men are swinging big shots now. Dolidze ducks under a right hand and dives in and completes a takedown. He is working from the full guard of Kevin Holland. The Georgian lands a some shots to the body. Not a ton of action thus far on the ground. Roman Dolidze is trying to stay busy, but Kevin Holland is doing a good job of preventing him from getting off any good offense. A scramble ensues and Holland appears to have injured something. Dolidze is raining down bombs now. He lands a big elbow and then a right hand. Hammer fists from full mount. Kevin Holland survives to see round two.

Holland has a broken rib. He says he wants to continue but his coach is advising him against doing something he shouldn’t. The fight is called off. Good decision.

Roman Dolidze defeats Kevin Holland by TKO Kevin Holland sustained an injury to his rib #UFC307 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/MFf1ojBE3n — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 6, 2024

Official UFC 307 Results: Roman Dolidze def. Kevin Holland via TKO at 5:00 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Dolidze fight next following his TKO victory over Holland this evening in Salt Lake City?