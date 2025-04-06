UFC Vegas 105 Results: Brad Tavares defeats Gerald Meerschaert

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 results, including the middleweight contest between Brad Tavares and Gerald Meerschaert.

Tavares (21-10 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian is coming off setbacks against Gregory Rodriguez and Park Jun-yong respectively. Prior to those losses, the Kailua native had earned a unanimous decision victory over former title holder Chris Weidman at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, Gerald Meerschaert (37-19 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past November, where he suffered a submission loss at the hands of former ONE FC champion Reinier de Ridder. Prior to that setback, ‘GM3’ was coming off back-t0-back submission victories over Edmen Shahbazyan and Bryan Barberena.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Brad Tavares lands a nice left up the middle. Gerald Meerschaert attempts to shoot, but he can’t get in on that single leg. A nice jab and then a left hook from The Hawaiian. He rips a left hand to the body of ‘GM3’. Meerschaert shoots in and presses Tavares against the cage. Brad breaks free and then circles out and gets back to range. The fighters begin trading strikes in the center of the cage. Tavares is getting the better of these exchanges. Meerschaert looks to shoot but once again is denied entry. Brad Tavares with a right over the top that partially connects. He rips a front kick to the body. The fighters trade lefts. Tavares with a jab and then a kick to the body. Meerschaert looks to shoot but doesn’t even come close to the legs of his opponent. The fighters trade jabs. Gerald Meerschaert lands a low kick. Tavares answers with a big 3-2! He lands another and then a body kick. Meerschaert circles off the cage and then comes forward with a head kick that is partially blocked but still sounded solid. A low kick now from ‘GM3’. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Brad Tavares comes forward with a good combination. He just misses with a high kick. A low kick sends Gerald Meerschaert to the canvas. ‘GM3’ wants the Hawaiian to follow him down, but Tavares isn’t interested. Back on the feet and Brad lands a right hand. Meerschaert charges forward with a flurry that backs up Tavares. A good combination in return from Tavares. ‘GM3’ is continuing to press this round and manages to sneak in two good right hands before eventually pressing Tavares against the cage. Two minutes remain in the second round. Brad breaks free and circles off the cage. Gerald Meerschaert lands a nice kick to the body and then shoots in for a single leg. Brad Tavares defends and then rips an uppercut through the guard of his opponent. ‘GM3’ with a nice 1-2. He lands another decent punch. Tavares returns fire with a big right over the top that sends Gerald Meerschaert crashing backwards. He remains on his feet so that wasn’t a knockdown. An exchange of kicks ends round two.

The third and final round of this middleweight contest begins and Gerald Meerschaert may need a finish. Round one was clearly Tavares, and although round two was closer, it still appeared to go the way of the Hawaiian. Meerschaert shoots in and almost gets his much desired takedown, but Tavares somehow manages to stay on his feet. ‘GM3’ is still on the back and presses Brad against the cage. He’s landing some knees to the thighs, but he’s going to need more than those. He continues to work hard for a takedown but now only has 90 seconds left to try and do something spectacular. Brad Tavares with some shots over the top. The referee steps in and forces them to break. We restart and Tavares throws a front kick to the body and then a right hand. Meerschaert with a left hand and then shoots in for a takedown. He can’t get it but has Tavares pressed up against the cage. Brad breaks loose and lands a right hand before the final horn.

Official UFC Vegas 105 Results: Brad Tavares def. Gerald Meerschaert by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

