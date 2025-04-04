Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ release date revealed

By Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2025

‘The Smashing Machine’ featuring Dwayne Johnson as UFC legend Mark Kerr will release in October.

Dwayne Johnson

In late 2023, it was announced that Dwayne Johnson’s passion project about Mark Kerr will finally come to fruition. Some fans likely remember ‘The Rock’ announcing plans for the movie at the UFC 244 pre-fight press conference in 2019. While the film stalled in development hell for years, it finally started filming last year. Quickly, details about the cast began to leak out.

Former Bellator champion Ryan Bader will portray Mark Coleman, and boxer Oleksandr Usyk is set to play Igor Vovchanchyn. The aforementioned Dwayne Johnson will play Mark Kerr, with the film focusing on ‘The Smashing Machine’ at the peak of his career. While there have not been many details about the project, fans have now learned the release date.

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ will release worldwide on October 3rd, 2025. It’s worth noting that ‘The Rock’ will be going up against some major competition when the film releases. Currently slated for release in October is ‘Michael’, a biopic based on the life of pop star Michael Jackson, as well as Channing Tatum’s crime drama ‘Roofman’.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Image via: @therock on Instagram

Release date revealed for ‘The Smashing Machine’ featuring Dwayne Johnson as UFC legend Mark Kerr

It’s worth noting that early reviews for ‘The Smashing Machine’ are starting to roll in. According to WorldOfReel, the film and Dwayne Johnson’s performance in it are “indescribable “. Just based on early impressions, the movie is going to be an interesting one.

“A month ago, Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine screened for a lucky few. I kept quiet about it. However, it’s now screened again, and judging by what I’ve heard, there’s zero doubt in my mind that people are not ready for the type of film in store.” Jordan Ruimy wrote. “I’m told what Safdie has concocted in The Smashing Machine is ‘indescribable in tone and style’ and that it ‘almost plays like a spoof of the biopic genre.’ In other words, The Smashing Machine is ‘gonzo filmmaking’ and not Oscar bait in the least.”

He continued, “Dwayne Johnson’s performance runs tonally opposite to the film’s odd style—‘It’s as if his performance belongs in a different movie,’ one attendee told me. In other words, The Smashing Machine is not the film any of us expected it to be. Although described as a ‘biopic’ of beloved MMA fighter Mark Kerr, this is not a conventional take on his life.”

What do you make of this UFC news? Will you watch ‘The Smashing Machine’ featuring Dwayne Johnson when the film releases?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

