Pros react after Brad Tavares defeats Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 105

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Gerald Meerschaert.

Tavares (21-10 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian was coming off setbacks against Gregory Rodriguez and Park Jun-yong respectively. Prior to those losses, the Kailua native had of course earned arguably the biggest win of his career, scoring a unanimous decision victory over former title holder Chris Weidman at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, Gerald Meerschaert (37-19 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss at the hands of former ONE FC champion Reinier de Ridder this past November. Prior to that setback, ‘GM3’ had picked up back-t0-back submission victories over Edmen Shahbazyan and Bryan Barberena.

Tonight’s ‘Tavares vs. Meerschaert’ matchup resulted in a strong showing for the now 37-year-old Hawaiian. Brad Tavares utilized his crisp striking and timely kicks to batter and bruise Gerald in the opening two rounds, this while stuffing everyone of GM3’s takedown attempts. Although Gerald Meerschaert found some bit of success in the third and final round, it wasn’t nearly enough to sway the judges in attendance, as all three gave the Tavares the opening two rounds.

Official UFC Vegas 105 Results: Brad Tavares def. Gerald Meerschaert by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tavares vs. Meerschaert’ below:

Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert pits the all-time middleweight decisions recordholder against the all-time middleweight finishes recordholder. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2025

10-9 Tavares after R1. Very disciplined and effective thus far. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2025

20-18 Tavares Meerschaert most likely needs a finish. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2025

29-28 Tavares for me. Not a ton happened. #UFCVegas105 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) April 6, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Brad Tavares defeating Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 105:

Brad Tavares has 26 UFC fights and has never won a bonus. Meat and meat-and-potato kind of guy who just knows how to win. He is now one win away from have the most UFC wins at middleweight. #UFCVegas105 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) April 6, 2025

Brad Tavares picks up his 16th middleweight win at #UFCVegas105, which is tied Michael Bisping for the most wins in UFC middleweight history 👏 pic.twitter.com/XgwVDqV7Ox — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 6, 2025

By Unanimous Decision! 👏@BradTavares ties Michael Bisping for most wins in UFC middleweight history! #UFCVegas105 pic.twitter.com/bWSdvVDhH0 — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2025

