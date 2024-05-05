Pros react after Jose Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

By Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 301 event was co-headlined by a bantamweight bout featuring MMA legend Jose Aldo taking on Jonathan Martinez.

Jose Aldo, UFC 301, UFC, Jonathan Martinez

Aldo (32-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili way back at UFC 278 in August of 2022. Prior to that setback, ‘The King of Rio’ had strung together three straight wins, including victories over Marlon Vera and Rob Font.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Martinez (19-5 MMA) entered tonight’s co-main event sporting a six-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Adrian Yanez in October of last year. Prior to that win, ‘The Dragon’ had defeated Said Nurmagomedov and Cub Swanson respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 301 co-main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Jose Aldo was able to utilize his tremendous boxing skills to overwhelm Jonathan Martinez throughout their three-round fight, hurting ‘The Dragon’ with a big left hook in the third round. After fifteen minutes of action, ‘The King of Rio’ was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 301 Results: Jose Aldo def. Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aldo vs. Martinez’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jose Aldo defeating Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301:

Who would you like to see Jose Aldo fight next following his decision victory over Jonathan Martinez this evening in Rio de Janeiro?

