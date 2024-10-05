UFC 307 Results: Tecia Pennington defeats Carla Esparza

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s strawweight bout between Carla Esparza and Tecia Pennington.

Esparza (19-7 MMA) will be making her final walk to the Octagon this evening in Salt Lake City. ‘The Cookie Monster’ last competed in November of 2022, where she lost the women’s strawweight title to Zhang Weili by way of submission. That title loss snapped a six-fight win streak for the 36-year-old.

Meanwhile, Tecia Pennington (13-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Tiny Tornado’ was most previously seen in action this past May, where she dropped a split decision to Tabatha Ricci.

Round one of this strawweight bout begins and Tecia Pennington gets off to a fast start thanks to some quick jabs and snapping low kicks. Carla Esparza looks to shoot for a takedown, but ‘The Tiny Tornado’ shakes her off and scrambles back to range. Pennington with a nice hook and then a knee to the body. Esparza shoots in again and this time she gets the takedown. Tecia with a nice up kick, but ‘The Cooking Monster’ moves to side control and starts dropping some good elbows. Esparza is looking for a crucifix, but Tecia survives to see round two.

The second round begins and this time it is Carla Esparza who comes out quickly. She is pressuring Tecia Pennington who is doing her best to try and keep the former champion at range. The ladies trade low kicks. Esparza steps in and lands a big right hand. ‘The Tiny Tornado’ lands a pair of good low kick. Carla answers with another solid right hand. Pennington tries to answer with a combination, but ‘The Cookie Monster’ ducks and avoids those punches. Pennington circles and fires off another combo and this time it lands. Esparza comes forwards and lands another takedown. Pennington crawls to the fence and stands up. Esparza pressures her against the fence, but Pennington manages to escape. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and both women appear hesitant and or tired to start the final frame. Pennington goes back to her low kicks. Carla Esparza fakes a takedown attempt and then lands a nice combination. Another good shot from the former champion, this time a right hand. Tecia Pennington counters with a good shot of her own. Esparza with another combination that finds the mark. She’s breathing heavily in the late stages of the fight. Tecia attempts a kick, but Carla catches it and scores a late takedown. She lands some big elbows before the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 307 Results: Tecia Pennington def. Carla Esparza by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Would you like to see Carla Esparza put in the UFC Hall of Fame following her retirement this evening in Utah?