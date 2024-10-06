UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira TKO’s Khalil Rountree Jr. (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Pereira (11-2 MMA) will be looking to earn his third consecutive defense of the light heavyweight title this evening in Utah. ‘Poatan’ was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC 303 event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka (see that here).

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of TKO over former title challenger Anthony Smith. ‘The War Horse’ has earned stoppage wins in four of his past five Octagon appearances.

Round one of the UFC 307 main event begins and Alex Pereira charges forward and appears to slip. Khalil Rountree Jr. with a nice left hand. ‘Poatan’ throws a head kick which is blocked. Another left hand connects for ‘The War Horse’. The champ comes forward and eats a left hand. Pereira tries another head kick, but Rountree avoids and then lands another left. Pereira with a good right hand over the top. He lands a nice low kick. Rountree Jr. fires a big left that misses the mark. ‘Poatan’ with a good left hand and then a hard kick. He’s starting to find his range now. Khalil Rountree Jr. with a nice three-punch combination that ends in a right hand. Alex Pereira returns fire with a jab and then a low kick. The challenger is definitely holding his own in the early moments here. He rips the body of the champ. A right hand over the top falls just short. Pereira with a good low kick. Rountree Jr. answers with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 307 main event begins and Khalil Rountree Jr. gets to work with his jab. His corner is telling him to pressure the champ. Alex Pereira with a left hook. He looks to close the distance. He lands a nice right and then a good left hook. A big outside low kick for the champ. The fighters trade jabs. Pereira lands a low kick. He attempts to go high, but Khalil counters with a sharp right hand up the middle. ‘Poatan’ is pressuring now. ‘The War Horse’ keeps him at bay with a right hook to the ear. Pereira misses with a high kick and Khalil Rountree Jr. catches him with a big shot. That appeared to stun the champ, at least for a second. Under one minute remains in round two. The champ with a nice 1-2 and then a right hand. He lands a high kick. Round two comes to a close.

Round three of the UFC 307 main event begins and Khalil Rountree Jr. tags Alex Pereira once again. He has the champ backing up now and is likely up two rounds. A good body shot from the challenger. He lands another. Pereira answers with a clean left hand and then a low kick. A good counter from the challenger. ‘Poatan’ shakes him with a heavy low kick. He lands another that appears to have hurt the front leg of Rountree Jr. ‘The War Horse’ with another good left hook counter. 90 seconds remain in round three. Alex Pereira with a high kick, but there wasn’t a ton on that. The champ is the aggressor now. He lands a big body kick and then a right hand. Khalil might be hurt here. He is backing up. Pereira with a left hand. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 307 main event begins and Khalil Rountree Jr. opens with a low kick. Alex Pereira with a front kick to the body. They trade jabs in the center of the cage. Pereira with a nice left. He follows that up with an outside low kick. He lands another. A big jab and then a front kick from the champ. Rountree’s right eye is a mess now. A huge shot from the champ has Khalil in trouble. Both men are swinging for the fences. Pereira with a big right hand. Khalil Rountree Jr.’s eye is a mess. Huge shots from the champ. Alex Pereira moves in for the kill. He is unloading punishment. Just over a minute remains. Another right hook and then a left from ‘Poatan’. Khalil answers with a right. The champ continues to press and forces the clinch. A huge knee up the middle. ‘The War Horse’ answers with a right hook. A big body shot and this one is all over as Rountree crumbles.

Official UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via TKO in Round 4

