Diego Lopes hoping for Movsar Evloev rematch with UFC 314 title win: “This is my goal”

Diego Lopes plans to ask for a rematch against Movsar Evloev with a win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314.

The Brazilian is currently preparing for his return to the cage later this month in Miami. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega last September, Diego Lopes will meet Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ will enter UFC 314 riding a two-fight losing streak, last being knocked out by Ilia Topuria last February.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Diego Lopes discussed his impending return to the octagon. There, the hard-hitting Brazilian was asked about what could be next following UFC 314. While every fighter tries hard not to look past their opponents, it’s hard for Lopez not to think about the future.

Last month, the promotion announced plans for its UFC annual Noche event in September. For the first time, the Mexican-themed event will actually be held in Mexico. For Diego Lopes, the possibility of getting to headline that event is massive. The Brazilian famously moved to the nation when he was a teenager, and represents them in the cage.

Diego Lopes plans on asking for Movsar Evloev rematch with a title win at UFC 314

If Diego Lopes receives the opportunity to headline Noche UFC, there’s only one man he wants to face: Movsar Evloev. In May 2023, the Russian famously handed the hard-hitting Brazilian a unanimous decision loss. With that in mind, there’s nothing Lopes wants to do more than avenge his lone defeat in the octagon, in front of his countrymen.

“Of course, this fight for me is important because this guy beat me in the past,”Diego Lopes told MMA Junkie on Friday. “But now it’s different. It’s different things. I’m at the top, and this guy, too. Maybe we’ll fight for the title. I’m so excited for the next step, but my focus is on Volkanovski. I win the belt and I will ask the UFC for the fight with Movsar [Evloev].”

He continued, “One hundred percent, this is my goal: Win the fight next week and I will ask the UFC for the fight in Guadalajara. For me, to defend the title in Guadalajara, Mexico, is special for me, because I’ve lived in Mexico for 10 years. I live in Guadalajara. I have so much people in Guadalajara support me. One hundred percent, I will fight to defend the belt in September.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight contender? Do you want to see Diego Lopes vs. Movsar Evloev II?