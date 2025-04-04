Alexandre Pantoja open to fight with teammate Kyoji Horiguchi for UFC title: “It’s a pleasure”

By Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has no issues with fighting Kyoji Horiguchi.

Alexandre Pantoja

‘The Cannibal’ was last seen in the octagon in the main event of UFC 310 in December. That night in Las Vegas saw Alexandre Pantoja dominate the newly signed Kai Asakura, ultimately securing a second-round submission win. As of now, the Brazilian remains unbooked. However, has been linked to a clash with Kai Kara-France this summer at International Fight Week.

The winner of Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France may very well meet the newly signed Kyoji Horiguchi next. ‘The Typhoon’ last appeared in the RIZIN ring in December, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Nkazimulo Zulu. Post-fight, Horiguchi called for the opportunity to return to the UFC.

Last month, the Japanese fighter got his wish. At RIZIN 50, Kyoji Horiguchi announced his plans to return to the UFC. While the former Bellator titleholder is currently unbooked, it’s feasible he could receive a title shot in his first bout back. That’s not a problem for flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

RELATED: DANA WHITE ANNOUNCES TWO TITLE FIGHTS FOR UFC 316, INCLUDING MERAB DVALISHVILI VS. SEAN O’MALLEY 2

Alexandre Pantoja UFC Weigh-in

(via Zuffa LLC)

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is interested in a fight with teammate Kyoji Horiguchi

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, ‘The Cannibal’ discussed the possible matchup. While some teammates won’t fight each other, that’s not a problem for Alexandre Pantoja. With UFC gold on the line, the Brazilian won’t turn down against Kyoji Horiguchi.

“We have 100 fighters [at ATT],” Alexandre Pantoja told MMA Fighting. “All the time we have teammates fighting. But Kyoji Horiguchi helped me get this belt. If I don’t have Kyoji Horiguchi, I don’t know if I have the opportunity to fight for the belt, I don’t know if I have the to be a champion one day. But I have Kyoji Horiguchi here on my side all my camps. And that’s what I say, if Kyoji Horiguchi helped me to conquer that, he helped my family too.”

He continued, “And all the time I have the chance to say thank you to him, I say Kyoji, thank you for everything you did for me. And it’s gonna be a pleasure if I fight with him for the belt. Just for the belt. I don’t believe I’d fight with Kyoji without the belt, but for the belt, we are talking about that. And it’s gonna be like a gift, this opportunity to fight with Kyoji for the belt. I hope I can still hold this belt for so long and wait Kyoji for that. We really appreciate the opportunity. Me and him, I can make sure for you, when I spar with Kyoji in the gym, every fight stops in the gym and watches my training with him. It’s a pleasure. It’s like real gift to have Kyoji on my side.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC flyweight champion? Do you want to see Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kyoji Horiguchi?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alexandre Pantoja Kyoji Horiguchi UFC

