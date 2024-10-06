Pros react after Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 307

By Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista.

Jose Aldo, Mario Bautista, UFC 307, Pros react, UFC

Aldo (32-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since May’s UFC 301 event, where he had scored a dominant decision win over Jonathan Martinez. ‘The King of Rio’ had gone 4-1 over his previous five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Mario Bautista (15-2 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a six-fight win streak, his most previous victory coming over Ricky Simon by way of unanimous decision. The 31-year-old had last tasted defeat at UFC 259 back in 2021, where he suffered a TKO loss to Trevin Jones.

Tonight’s ‘Aldo vs. Bautista’ matchup proved to be a very closely contested matchup. While Jose Aldo was able to get off some solid punches and kicks throughout the fifteen-minute affair, it was the non-stop pressure and volume of Mario Bautista that proved to be the difference maker. After three rounds of action, the younger fighter was awarded a razor close split decision victory.

Official UFC 307 Results: Mario Bautista def. Jose Aldo by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aldo vs. Bautista’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Mario Bautista defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 307:

Who would you like to see Mario Bautista fight next following his split decision victory over Jose Aldo this evening in Salt Lake City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jose Aldo Mario Bautista UFC UFC 307

Related

Mario Bautista

UFC 307 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
Roman Dolidze, Kevin Holland, UFC 307, Results, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC 307 Results: Roman Dolidze TKO's Kevin Holland (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland.

Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Pros react after Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

UFC 307 Results: Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Stephen Thompson

Pros react after Joaquin Buckley KO's Stephen Thompson at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

A welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 307 event.

Joaquin Buckley

UFC 307 Results: Joaquin Buckley KO's Stephen Thompson (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
Ryan Spann
Ryan Spann

UFC 307 Results: Ryan Spann stops Ovince Saint Preux (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Ryan Spann.

Tecia Pennington, Carla Esparza, UFC 307, Results, UFC
Tecia Torres

UFC 307 Results: Tecia Pennington defeats Carla Esparza

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s strawweight bout between Carla Esparza and Tecia Pennington.

UFC 307, Pereira vs. Rountree Jr., Results, UFC, Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

UFC 307: ‘Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

The Octagon returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 307 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jon Anik, MMA fan base, UFC
UFC

Jon Anik praises strength of UFC's middleweight division

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the overall strength of the promotion’s middleweight division.