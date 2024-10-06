Pros react after Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 307
Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista.
Aldo (32-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since May’s UFC 301 event, where he had scored a dominant decision win over Jonathan Martinez. ‘The King of Rio’ had gone 4-1 over his previous five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.
Meanwhile, Mario Bautista (15-2 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a six-fight win streak, his most previous victory coming over Ricky Simon by way of unanimous decision. The 31-year-old had last tasted defeat at UFC 259 back in 2021, where he suffered a TKO loss to Trevin Jones.
Tonight’s ‘Aldo vs. Bautista’ matchup proved to be a very closely contested matchup. While Jose Aldo was able to get off some solid punches and kicks throughout the fifteen-minute affair, it was the non-stop pressure and volume of Mario Bautista that proved to be the difference maker. After three rounds of action, the younger fighter was awarded a razor close split decision victory.
Official UFC 307 Results: Mario Bautista def. Jose Aldo by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aldo vs. Bautista’ below:
Let’s go King @josealdojunior 👑
Always a pleasure to see the King of Rio, the Featherweight GOAT back in action! Bautista has improved so much in recent years, but will it be enough to dethrone the king? 👑👀 #UFC307
Might’ve been cut from that knee. #UFC307
Jose Aldo is one of the best to ever EVER do it. Still like lightning #ufc307
Aldo/Bautista is all tied up! Comes down to the third and final round. Who wants it more? #UFC307
One of our true all time greats! I made my name off Jose. Aldo vs Merab for two weight champion status would be something to behold! Motivation! I hope it stays. Must implement discipline!
Post-fight reactions to Mario Bautista defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 307:
I can’t call that one. #UFC307 #AldoBautista
As referee, if the fighters go to the same place of stawl over and over I would be putting the position on a clock, and each time they end back there the clock goes shorter.
Dirt decision.
O’Malley vs Aldo? #UFC307
Who would you like to see Mario Bautista fight next following his split decision victory over Jose Aldo this evening in Salt Lake City?
