UFC 291: ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 291 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2.

Poirier (29-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Chandler by submission in November of last year. ‘The Diamond’ has won four of his past five fights overall, with his lone loss in the stretch coming against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner looking to build off the majority decision win he scored over Rafael Fiziev back in March. ‘The Highlight’ has won three of his past Octagon appearances, with his two losses coming by way of submission against opponents Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Poirier and Gaethje previously collided in April of 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious by way of fourth-round TKO. The winner of tonight’s contest will be awarded with the promotion’s coveted BMF title.

UFC 291 is co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup featuring Alex Pereira taking on Jan Blachowicz.

Pereira (7-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya back in April of this year. ‘Poatan’ has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC ranks, scoring stoppage victories over Sean Strickland and the aforementioned ‘Stylebender’ during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since fighting Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The Polish powerhouse has gone 6-1-1 over his past eight fights, with his lone loss in that time coming to Glover Teixeira by way of submission.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 291 main card is a highly anticipated lightweight fight between Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green.

Ferguson (25-8 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping his current five-fight losing streak. ‘El Cucuy’ suffered a submission loss to Nate Diaz in his most recent effort at UFC 279. The 39-year-old picked up his most recent win back in June of 2019, when he defeated Donald Cerrone by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Bobby Green (29-14-1 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column when he takes to the Octagon at tonight’s event in Salt Lake City. ‘King’ most recently competed back in April of this year, where his bout with Jared Gordon was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads. Prior to that, the 36-year-old was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 291 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Dustin Poirier (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Alex Pereira (205.5)

Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Bobby Green (155.5)

Michael Chiesa (170) vs. Kevin Holland (169.5)

UFC 291 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Gabriel Bonfim (170) vs. Trevin Giles (170)

Vinicius Salvador (128.5)* vs. CJ Vergara (125.5)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)

Darrius Flowers (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170)

UFC 291 Early Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Uros Medic (170.5) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (169.5)

Priscila Cachoeira (125) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 291 main event rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje?