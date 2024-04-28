UFC Vegas 91 Results: Bogdan Guskov KO’s Ryan Spann (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 results, including the co-main event between Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov.

Spann (21-9 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight losing streak, his latest setback coming at the hands of Anthony Smith this past August. Prior to his recent losses, ‘Superman’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over Dominick Reyes and Ion Cutelaba respectively.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Guskov (15-3 MMA) last fought and defeated Zac Pauga (6-3 MMA) by KO this past February. Prior to that, ‘Czarevitch’ was coming off a first-round submission loss to Volkan Oezdemir in his promotional debut.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 91 co-main event begins and Ryan Spann comes forward with a right hand followed by a front kick. Bogdan Guskov returns fire with a pair of jabs. Spann forces the clinch but proceeds to land an accidental low blow with a knee. The referee steps in and calls a stop to the action. After a brief break we restart. Another low blow from Spann. Yikes. We restart once again, and Spann lands a right hand over the top. He goes to the body with a kick. Guskov looks to come forward, but ‘Superman’ shoots in and scores a double leg takedown. Spann working from top position in full guard. Bogdan attempts a triangle choke, but Ryan Spann breaks free and winds up in side control. He quickly moves to full mount and has just under 2 minutes to work. Spann transitions to the back and locks in both hooks. He begins working for a rear-naked choke. He lets that go and proceeds to work in some short punches. Another rear-naked choke attempt. Guskov escapes but Spann is still on his back. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 91 co-main event begins and Ryan Spann gets to work with his jab. Bogdan Guskov applying pressure and leaps into the pocket with an uppercut. Spann avoids and then cracks him with a kick to the body. Both men connect with decent punches in the pocket. Guskov with a pair of big right hands. Spann appears to be hurt. He attempts to dive on a takedown attempt but can’t get it. Back on the feet and ‘Superman’ lands a clean right. Another good right from Spann. He lands another as we reach the midway point of the second frame. Guskov looks to close the distance. He lands a big right. A second right hand sends Spann to the canvas. Big ground and pound now from Bogdan. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 91 Results: Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via KO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Guskov fight next following his KO victory over Spann this evening in Sin City?