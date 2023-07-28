Derrick Lewis shares his list of the top 3 BMF’s to ever compete in the UFC

By Susan Cox - July 28, 2023
Derrick Lewis is sharing his list of the top 3 BMF’s to ever compete in the UFC.

Derrick-Lewis

Lewis (26-11 MMA) will be getting in the cage with Marcos Rogério de Lima (21-9 MMA) in a heavyweight bout tomorrow night, July 29th at UFC 291.

‘The Black Beast’, 38, will be looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to 3 losses in a row, to Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) by KO, Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) by TKO and most recently Sergey Spivak (16-3 MMA) by submission.

‘Pezao’, also 38, has won 2 in a row coming into Saturdays match-up, defeating Andrei Arlovski (34-22 MMA) and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-1 MMA).

Derrick Lewis won’t be taking part in the main card but rather has landed on the preliminary card when he fights Marcos Rogério de Lima this Saturday night.

The main card, main event, will feature Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) vs Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in a lightweight bout for the acclaimed ‘BMF’ (Baddest MotherF**ker) title.

During UFC 291 fight week, Lewis spoke to ESPN MMA’s, Brett Okamoto, and when asked to name his picks for the Top 3 ‘BMF’s in the UFC, the fighter had this to say (laughing):

“You askin’ the wrong guy that question. I don’t really even know these fighters. Lemme see. I just know ‘em, by faces and skin color…Of course I know Jon Jones, I believe (he’s) one of the top…Anderson Silva. The third guy, lemme see…Imma say myself.”

Quotes via MMANews

So, there you go, Lewis’s 3 picks include himself for the top ‘BMF’s’ in the UFC.

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Do you think Derrick Lewis can get back in the win column? Who are your top 3 ‘BMF’s in the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Derrick Lewis UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje

UFC 291: ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ Weigh-in Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - July 28, 2023
Robert Whittaker
UFC

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker has an opponent in mind for his next Octagon appearance

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

UFC star Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on what could be next for him inside the Octagon.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for UFC 291 co-main event between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the UFC 291 match-up between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz.

Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano scoffs at Paul Craig’s UFC title aspirations: “He’s f**king terrible”

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

Renato Moicano has taken a shot at Paul Craig following the Scot’s big win at UFC London last weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279, Press Conference
Paulo Costa

Photo | Khamzat Chimaev flaunts his physique ahead of middleweight return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev’s physique looks as good as ever as he prepares to return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294.

Trevin Giles

Trevin Giles expects Gabriel Bonfim to gas out at UFC 291 but says the Brazilian "isn't skilled enough to beat me" anyways

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023
Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claims he was fine with the idea of Nate Diaz beating him at UFC 279: "Take your f*****g victory, get the f**k outta here"

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

Tony Ferguson says he was fine losing to Nate Diaz as it allowed the Stockton native to leave the UFC on a win.

Dwayne Johnson and Themba Gorimbo
UFC

VIDEO | Dwayne Johnson meets with Themba Gorimbo after $7 dollar admission

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Themba Gorimbo got a visit from Dwayne Johnson earlier today.

Derrick-Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis promises six-pack for UFC 291 return: "If not, y'all can talk s*it post-fight!"

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is promising to be in great shape on Saturday.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes he's already in Jon Jones' head: "It's pretty good"

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes he’s already in Jon Jones’ head.