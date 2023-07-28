Derrick Lewis shares his list of the top 3 BMF’s to ever compete in the UFC

Derrick Lewis is sharing his list of the top 3 BMF’s to ever compete in the UFC.

Lewis (26-11 MMA) will be getting in the cage with Marcos Rogério de Lima (21-9 MMA) in a heavyweight bout tomorrow night, July 29th at UFC 291.

‘The Black Beast’, 38, will be looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to 3 losses in a row, to Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) by KO, Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) by TKO and most recently Sergey Spivak (16-3 MMA) by submission.

‘Pezao’, also 38, has won 2 in a row coming into Saturdays match-up, defeating Andrei Arlovski (34-22 MMA) and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-1 MMA).

Derrick Lewis won’t be taking part in the main card but rather has landed on the preliminary card when he fights Marcos Rogério de Lima this Saturday night.

The main card, main event, will feature Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) vs Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in a lightweight bout for the acclaimed ‘BMF’ (Baddest MotherF**ker) title.

During UFC 291 fight week, Lewis spoke to ESPN MMA’s, Brett Okamoto, and when asked to name his picks for the Top 3 ‘BMF’s in the UFC, the fighter had this to say (laughing):

“You askin’ the wrong guy that question. I don’t really even know these fighters. Lemme see. I just know ‘em, by faces and skin color…Of course I know Jon Jones, I believe (he’s) one of the top…Anderson Silva. The third guy, lemme see…Imma say myself.”

So, there you go, Lewis’s 3 picks include himself for the top ‘BMF’s’ in the UFC.

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Do you think Derrick Lewis can get back in the win column? Who are your top 3 ‘BMF’s in the UFC?

