UFC 291 Results: Justin Gaethje KO’s Dustin Poirier (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the main event rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Poirier (29-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Chandler by submission in November of last year. ‘The Diamond’ has won four of his past five fights overall, with his lone loss in the stretch coming against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner looking to build off the majority decision win he scored over Rafael Fiziev back in March. ‘The Highlight’ has won three of his five past Octagon appearances, with his two losses coming by way of submission against opponents Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Poirier and Gaethje previously collided in April of 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious by way of fourth-round TKO. The winner of tonight’s contest will be awarded with the promotion’s coveted BMF title.

Round one of the UFC 291 main event begins and Dustin Poirier lands a low kick. A strong leg kick from Gaethje in return. Gaethje fires off a right hook. Gaethje ducks again into a head kick attempt that’s blocked. A good left and right from Poirier as Gaethje returns fire. A push kick from Gaethje before another duck into a kick. Strong straight right from Gaethje before a head kick catches the Poirier mitt. Big right hand hits Poirier. Poirier misses a left hook, takes a leg kick. Big left hook from Gaethje. They each connect with hooks. Nice straight left from Poirier. Another lands as Gaethje swings recklessly. Gaethje ducks again and falls into a kick. Heavy right hook for Poirier connects. Gaethje fires off a right hand, left hand follows. A left hook lands for Gaethje as he almost ducks into another kick. Gaethje leg kick lands. Head kick blocked by Poirier then he eats a leg kick. Fun quick punch exchange closes the round.

Round two of the UFC 291 headliner begins and Dustin Poirier comes forward quickly. The crowd begins to chant his last name. Justin Gaethje with a huge head kick that floors ‘The Diamond’. He follows up with a hammer fist and this one is all over! WOW!

JUSTIN GAETHJE KO's POIRIER BY HEAD KICK 😱 WE HAVE A NEW BMF #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/eUunAPoHnO — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

Official UFC 291 Results: Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier via KO (head kick) in Round 2

