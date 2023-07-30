UFC 291 Results: Justin Gaethje KO’s Dustin Poirier (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the main event rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje

Poirier (29-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Chandler by submission in November of last year. ‘The Diamond’ has won four of his past five fights overall, with his lone loss in the stretch coming against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner looking to build off the majority decision win he scored over Rafael Fiziev back in March. ‘The Highlight’ has won three of his five past Octagon appearances, with his two losses coming by way of submission against opponents Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Poirier and Gaethje previously collided in April of 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious by way of fourth-round TKO. The winner of tonight’s contest will be awarded with the promotion’s coveted BMF title.

Round one of the UFC 291 main event begins and Dustin Poirier lands a low kick. A strong leg kick from Gaethje in return. Gaethje fires off a right hook. Gaethje ducks again into a head kick attempt that’s blocked. A good left and right from Poirier as Gaethje returns fire. A push kick from Gaethje before another duck into a kick. Strong straight right from Gaethje before a head kick catches the Poirier mitt. Big right hand hits Poirier. Poirier misses a left hook, takes a leg kick. Big left hook from Gaethje. They each connect with hooks. Nice straight left from Poirier. Another lands as Gaethje swings recklessly. Gaethje ducks again and falls into a kick. Heavy right hook for Poirier connects. Gaethje fires off a right hand, left hand follows. A left hook lands for Gaethje as he almost ducks into another kick. Gaethje leg kick lands. Head kick blocked by Poirier then he eats a leg kick. Fun quick punch exchange closes the round.

Round two of the UFC 291 headliner begins and Dustin Poirier comes forward quickly. The crowd begins to chant his last name. Justin Gaethje with a huge head kick that floors ‘The Diamond’. He follows up with a hammer fist and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 291 Results: Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier via KO (head kick) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Gaethje fight next following his KO victory over Poirier this evening in Salt Lake City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje UFC UFC 291

Related

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira, UFC 291, UFC

Pros react after Alex Pereira defeats Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

UFC 291 Results: Alex Pereira defeats Jan Blachowicz (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the co-main event between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

UFC 291 Results: Derrick Lewis stops Marcos Rogerio de Lima in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Bobby Green, Tony Ferguson, UFC 291, UFC
Tony Ferguson

Pros react after Bobby Green subs Tony Ferguson at UFC 291

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 291 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green.

Bobby Green
Tony Ferguson

UFC 291 Results: Bobby Green stops Tony Ferguson (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the lightweight scrap between Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green.

Kevin Holland

Pros react after Kevin Holland subs Michael Chiesa at UFC 291

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
Kevin Holland
Michael Chiesa

UFC 291 Results: Kevin Holland stops Michael Chiesa in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michael Chiesa.

UFC 291, Results, UFC, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

UFC 291: 'Poirier vs. Gaethje 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

The Octagon returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 291 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2.

Mike Tyson
UFC

UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration

Zain Bando - July 29, 2023

UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration.

Jon Anik, UFC Fight Island
Jon Anik

Jon Anik replaces Dana White as host of the UFC 291 press conference

Susan Cox - July 28, 2023

Jon Anik is replacing Dana White as host of the UFC 291 press conference.