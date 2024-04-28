Pros react to Alex Perez’s nasty knockout of Matheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 91

Pros responds to Alex Perez’s Sensational KO Win Over Matheus Nicolau

A few standouts on the UFC roster took to the X social media platform to give Alex Perez his flowers for pulling off his first win since June 2020. One of those fighters who reacted to the fight was Dan Ige.

“Great job @alexperezMMA.”

Top-ranked UFC bantamweight Marlon “Chito” Vera also chimed in.

“Well done Alex ! What a ko.”

Paulo Costa put down his “Secret Juice” in order to comment on Perez’s handiwork.

“What fire hands Perez! Congrats !”

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad kept his comment short and sweer.

“Daaaaang.”

Perez told reporters after the fight that despite the victory, he hasn’t made drastic changes over the years. He said life doesn’t end just because you’ve had some bumps in the road (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I mean, honestly, I haven’t changed,” Perez told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “A lot of it is just mental things. Don’t get me wrong. When the fights started canceling and stuff like that, I feel like, ‘Damn, dawg. What’s going on?’ I kind of felt sad and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, I can tell people just because something is going bad in your life, doesn’t mean life stops. I have a son. I have bills to pay and stuff like that. I’ve got to keep grinding. My boy Billy Bigelow be like, ‘Stuff those feelings away, deep down inside until it’s time to come out. I just kind of kept moving forward and listened to my team. I owe a lot to my manager, Jason House, Jeremy Luchau, Lance (Spaude), and coach Collin Oyama. …

“All these guys who stuck with me and told me, ‘Hey, you’re one of the best in the world.’ I spar with these guys nonstop and I can hang with these guys. I take Ricky down all the time, just gonna put this one out there. I hang with these guys all the time. Confidence? Yes, I still have it, right? It’s just showing the world I still have it and I think I showed that tonight.”