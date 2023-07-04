Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘had enough’ of USADA says Javier Mendez

By Zain Bando - July 4, 2023

After two years of speculation, the truth is finally out about why Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion from 2018-2021, retired from the sport of MMA.

Khabib-Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov left the UFC early on in 2021 after Dustin Poirier exacted revenge on Conor McGregor. There were hints that he might return if a McGregor rematch materialized, as UFC president Dana White hinted at the possibility in a ’Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight’ episode a week ahead of McGregor-Poirier 2. Obviously, it never did.

Newer information has come to light about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement and it’s nothing anyone would remotely guess right away.

According to Javier Mendez, a long-time staple of the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, Calif. and home to many UFC champions, he revealed in an interview with Grosvenor Sport that White did all he could to keep Nurmagomedov around the lightweight division.

“Dana White didn’t remove Khabib from the testing pool after he retired because he still hoped Khabib would fight again, but then Khabib had enough of being tested,” Mendez said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to have a conversation with White, who has been president of the UFC for 22 years. Talks quickly went the opposite direction.

“So, he told Dana he didn’t want to test anymore and that he’s not coming back. He was roughly tested for about eight months before he had enough,” Mendez added.

The nail in the coffin came after McGregor, who has won one fight since becoming double-champion in 2016, was KO’ed by the Louisianan in Abu Dhabi. With Nurmagomedov’s future uncertain, as well as the status of the lightweight division, the promotion had to move in a different direction entirely.

Eventually, the lightweight division did move forward after Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje before eventually falling by submission to the current champion, Islam Makachev.

As for Nurmagomedov, he retired an unblemished 29-0.

What are your thoughts on Nurmagomedov’s reason for retirement? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor says he is "well in preparation" for his upcoming fight

Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023
Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett
Mark Zuckerberg

Logan Paul calls to face Paddy Pimblett on undercard of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: "For free"

Josh Evanoff - July 4, 2023

Logan Paul badly wants to fight Paddy Pimblett on the undercard of a UFC event featuring Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Dan Hooker explains why he turned down Tony Ferguson fight: "So f*cking offended"

Josh Evanoff - July 4, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has explained why he disapproved of a fight with Tony Ferguson.

Bo Nickal, UFC
UFC

Bo Nickal receives new opponent for UFC 290 after Tresean Gore is forced to withdraw

Susan Cox - July 4, 2023

Bo Nickal has received a new opponent for UFC 290, this after Tresean Gore was forced to withdraw from the event.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Anthony Smith blames TUF 31 editing for falsely portraying Conor McGregor

Susan Cox - July 4, 2023

Anthony Smith is blaming The Ultimate Fighter 31 editing team for falsely portraying Conor McGregor.

Brian Ortega, Paulo Costa, Tracy Cortez, UFC

Paulo Costa attempts to clear the air after starting online tension between Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega

Susan Cox - July 4, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez and UFC 290
UFC

UFC 290 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez title fight

Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023

In the main event of UFC 290, the featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his strap against Yair Rodriguez. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a massive -400 favorite while the Mexican is a +285 underdog on FanDuel.

Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen reveals he was previously 'catfished by Aspen Ladd'

Susan Cox - July 4, 2023

Chael Sonnen is revealing that he was previously ‘catfished by Aspen Ladd’.

Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley believes he could take over top spot in pound-for-pound rankings by defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2023

Sean O’Malley has, perhaps jokingly, suggested he could become the new pound-for-pound number one fighter in the UFC if he beats Aljamain Sterling.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis slams Israel Adesanya for bringing race into the conversation: “I don’t like that narrative at all”

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has hit out at rival Israel Adesanya for bringing race into their ongoing middleweight feud.