Paulo Costa trolls ‘boring as f**k’ Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 302 middleweight clash

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa is ramping up the mind games ahead of his fight with Sean Strickland.

Costa and Strickland will square off in a five-round middleweight co-main event at UFC 302 on June 1st. The winner could potentially be next in line for a middleweight title shot.

Costa and Strickland are both looking to bounce back after recent defeats. Costa lost a close decision to Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, and Strickland lost the UFC middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

In addition to their fighting prowess, Costa and Strickland have proven to be mental warfare masters outside the cage. Costa, in particular, has become a social media star in recent years and is famous for trolling many fighters on the UFC roster.

Ahead of UFC 302, Costa is upping his social media trolling against Strickland, who is never afraid to speak his mind on many issues.