Paulo Costa trolls ‘boring as f**k’ Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 302 middleweight clash

By Curtis Calhoun - April 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa is ramping up the mind games ahead of his fight with Sean Strickland.

Paulo Costa, Sean Strickland

Costa and Strickland will square off in a five-round middleweight co-main event at UFC 302 on June 1st. The winner could potentially be next in line for a middleweight title shot.

Costa and Strickland are both looking to bounce back after recent defeats. Costa lost a close decision to Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, and Strickland lost the UFC middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

In addition to their fighting prowess, Costa and Strickland have proven to be mental warfare masters outside the cage. Costa, in particular, has become a social media star in recent years and is famous for trolling many fighters on the UFC roster.

Ahead of UFC 302, Costa is upping his social media trolling against Strickland, who is never afraid to speak his mind on many issues.

Paulo Costa mercilessly trolls Sean Strickland in comparison post

Check out Costa’s troll job of Strickland below.

As of this writing, Strickland hasn’t responded to Costa’s social media jab, although it’s likely only a matter of time until he answers.

Before the loss to Whittaker, Costa defeated former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision at UFC 278. After a long contract dispute with the UFC, Costa seems re-focused on improving his activity level inside the Octagon.

Strickland shocked the world by defeating Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight belt at UFC 293 last year. The loss to du Plessis snapped a three-fight winning streak.

Du Plessis is expected to face Adesanya for his first middleweight title defense later this year. If Strickland defeats Costa, and du Plessis is victorious, a rematch could be on the horizon.

Costa is looking to regain the form that made him one of the most terrifying middleweights in the UFC earlier in his tenure. If his social media antics are any indication, he’s stopping at nothing to try to get in Strickland’s head ahead of fight night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paulo Costa Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Ricky Simón, Vinicius Oliveira

Report: Ricky Simón to face top prospect Vinicius Oliveira at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - April 26, 2024
Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje prepared to hunt for title shot despite UFC 300 loss: "My skills are still there"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is prepared to fight back to the title.

Joe Rogan, Jamahal Hill, UFC, UFC 300
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan empathizes with Jamahal Hill's complaint about refereeing in UFC 300 loss: "He's got a point"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan empathizes with Jamahal Hill’s issue with his loss to Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen reflects on loss to Jon Jones on the anniversary of UFC 159: "I had a higher juice concentrate than Tropicana!"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2024

Nearly 11 years removed from his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 159, Chael Sonnen had to reflect.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares high praise for longtime rival Alex Pereira after UFC 300: “He’s a special human being”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on rival Alex Pereira and the journey they’ve been on together.

Michael Chandler

Michael Bisping warns Michael Chandler not to underestimate Conor McGregor at UFC 303: “Can't be drunk on your own ego”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024
Eddie Hall
UFC

Video | Strongman Eddie Hall breaks Alex Pereira’s punch record after multiple attempts

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has broken Alex Pereira’s punch record at the UFC Performance Institute.

Ketlen Vieira calls out Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Ketlen Vieira blasts Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down UFC 303 fight offer: “Stop running”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC fighter Ketlen Vieira has called out Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down a fight against her at UFC 303.

Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush's coach: Long fighting absence due to repeated head trauma

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has taken a slow and methodical path back to the Octagon after suffering from apparent head trauma.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier advises UFC 304 fighters on how to handle fighting in the early morning hours in Manchester

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the unorthodox start times at UFC 304 should be a significant part of fight camps for those competing on the card.