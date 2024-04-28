UFC Vegas 91 Bonus Report: Bogdan Guskov one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez.

Bogdan Guskov, Ryan Spann, UFC Vegas 91, Bonus, UFC

The flyweight main event resulted in a nasty second-round knockout victory for Alex Perez. The former flyweight title challenger was able to connect with a huge right hand that sent Matheus Nicolau crashing to the Octagon canvas in defeat.

UFC Vegas 91 was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Ryan Spann taking on Bogdan Guskov. The contest proved to be a tale of two rounds. ‘Superman’ found success in the opening frame thanks to some good punches and a dominant showing on the ground. However, it was in round two that Guskov began to find his range and proceeded to hurt Spann and multiple occasions with punches. Eventually, Bogdan landed a big overhand right that sent Ryan crashing to the canvas. From there, he proceeded to unleash ground and pound which forced the referee to jump in and stop the contest.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Jhonata Diniz pocked an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Austen Lane (see that here).

Performance of the night: Alex Perez earned an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Matheus Nicolau in tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 headliner (see that here).

Alex Perez, Matheus Nicolau, UFC Vegas 91, UFC, Results

Performance of the night: Bogdan Guskov pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Ryan Spann in tonight’s co-main event.

Performance of the night: Uros Medic earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Tim Means in tonight’s featured prelim.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

